 

Delta Goodrem Honored to Have 'Deep Connection' With Olivia Newton-John

Delta Goodrem Honored to Have 'Deep Connection' With Olivia Newton-John
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Mistaken Identity' singer feels 'honored' to have shared a special bond with the late 'Grease' actress, months after the star passed away from cancer.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Delta Goodrem claims she and her late friend Dame Olivia Newton-John were "kindred spirits." The 38-year-old actress-and-singer is thankful for the special bond and amazing memories she has of performing with the "Grease" legend - who sadly lost her battle with breast cancer aged 73 in August 2022.

"All these beautiful moments where we'd be on stage singing. We'd lock in kindred voices that sometimes I wasn't sure if it was me or her. We had a deep connection in music and as spirits and I'm so honoured throughout my life she invited me on stage, and throughout my life I invited her anywhere I was," she told Britain's OK! magazine.

  Editors' Pick

The "Lost Without You" hitmaker was diagnosed with cancer herself aged 18 and she wanted to help others and so launched The Delta Goodrem Foundation in 2020. It's a partnership with St. Vincent's Hospital and The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, the non-profit raises funds for the acceleration of innovative blood cancer research.

She said, "I had to take stock of what's important. I had to strip everything back to just going, 'OK, I thought I had other plans for this year.' I've had a lot of stops and starts but I accept that's been a part of my story. It has also led me to think about how else I can help others."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ed Sheeran to Perform New Album in Its Entirety for First Time in Brooklyn
Related Posts
Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders

Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders

Latest News
Delta Goodrem Honored to Have 'Deep Connection' With Olivia Newton-John
  • Mar 26, 2023

Delta Goodrem Honored to Have 'Deep Connection' With Olivia Newton-John

Ed Sheeran to Perform New Album in Its Entirety for First Time in Brooklyn
  • Mar 25, 2023

Ed Sheeran to Perform New Album in Its Entirety for First Time in Brooklyn

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce
  • Mar 25, 2023

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Nicolas Cage Would Love to Reprise His Dracula Role If 'Renfield' Gets Sequel
  • Mar 25, 2023

Nicolas Cage Would Love to Reprise His Dracula Role If 'Renfield' Gets Sequel

Justine Skye Denies Being Shady, Hits Back at Selena Gomez's Fans Amid Online Harassment
  • Mar 25, 2023

Justine Skye Denies Being Shady, Hits Back at Selena Gomez's Fans Amid Online Harassment

Giovanna Fletcher Changes Her Mind About Her Desire to Have Daughter
  • Mar 25, 2023

Giovanna Fletcher Changes Her Mind About Her Desire to Have Daughter

Most Read
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'
Celebrity

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior