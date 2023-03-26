Delta Goodrem Honored to Have 'Deep Connection' With Olivia Newton-John

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Mistaken Identity' singer feels 'honored' to have shared a special bond with the late 'Grease' actress, months after the star passed away from cancer.

Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Delta Goodrem claims she and her late friend Dame Olivia Newton-John were "kindred spirits." The 38-year-old actress-and-singer is thankful for the special bond and amazing memories she has of performing with the "Grease" legend - who sadly lost her battle with breast cancer aged 73 in August 2022.

"All these beautiful moments where we'd be on stage singing. We'd lock in kindred voices that sometimes I wasn't sure if it was me or her. We had a deep connection in music and as spirits and I'm so honoured throughout my life she invited me on stage, and throughout my life I invited her anywhere I was," she told Britain's OK! magazine.

The "Lost Without You" hitmaker was diagnosed with cancer herself aged 18 and she wanted to help others and so launched The Delta Goodrem Foundation in 2020. It's a partnership with St. Vincent's Hospital and The Kinghorn Cancer Centre, the non-profit raises funds for the acceleration of innovative blood cancer research.

She said, "I had to take stock of what's important. I had to strip everything back to just going, 'OK, I thought I had other plans for this year.' I've had a lot of stops and starts but I accept that's been a part of my story. It has also led me to think about how else I can help others."

You can share this post!