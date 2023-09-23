 

Delta Goodrem Says Yes to Boyfriend Following Romantic Proposal in Malta

The 'In This Life' singer is one step closer to walking down the aisle after taking her relationship with Matthew Copley to the next level following six years of relationship.

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Delta Goodrem is set to marry her longtime love Matthew Copley. The 38-year-old singer-and-actress has been romancing Matthew since 2017, and they've just taken their relationship to the next level with a romantic proposal abroad, involving the couple being serenaded by violins in a beautiful setting in Malta.

"My best friend asked me to marry him," she wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet snap from the sunset proposal of the pair toasting the moment with a kiss and glass of bubbly. Her new fiance commented, "My forever love!"

The couple likes to keep their relationship out of the limelight as much as possible, though in recent years Matthew has performed with Delta on her Instagram amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  Editors' Pick

The "Born to Try" hitmaker previously explained that whilst they want to keep their romance private, they enjoyed getting "creative in the household," and wanted to share that with their fans.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, she said, "I am pretty consistent with saying to people that my private life is my private life, but we are spending isolation together and, in our household, we're both performers. It's a relationship of respect. Matt is an incredible musician and we really enjoy working together. Music is how we met, it's what we both do, so it's really about just being creative in the household."

Delta confirmed her romance with Matthew in January 2018 after several months of dating, and admitted later that year she would be keeping her love life out of the public eye. She said at the time, "I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I'm not somebody who wants to talk about relationships."

The "Let It Rain" singer has had a number of high-profile romances in the past, including tennis star Mark Philippoussis, singer Brian McFadden, and Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas.

Meanwhile, Nick's older brother Joe Jonas previously said he likes to tease his sibling over his romance with Delta after he got back in touch with the singer when he joined her as a judge on the Australian version of "The Voice". Joe said, "There's a few times it has been brought up and luckily it's like a brother-and-sister relationship (between) me and her and we can really mess with each other and have a good time."

