 

Kelsea Ballerini Insists It's Possible to Grieve and Celebrate Joy at Same Time

Kelsea Ballerini Insists It's Possible to Grieve and Celebrate Joy at Same Time
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Love Me Like You Mean It' singer explains how she's learned to celebrate good things in life while at the same time healing from pain.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelsea Ballerini has realized she needs to accept the highs and lows of life. The 29-year-old singer thinks she's become much more philosophical about the duality of life over recent years.

"There's such space for both to be happening at the same time. I think, for a long time, I thought you can't have wonderful big things happening while dealing with turmoil," she told PEOPLE.

Kelsea - who was married to music star Morgan Evans between 2017 and 2022 - has learned that "two things can be true at the same time" after going through some ups and downs in her private life.

  Editors' Pick

She added, "Just finding time for both, finding time to celebrate the wins, and finding time to grieve whatever it is that might be changing or dying out in your life - I think it's beautiful to let both have space."

Kelsea previously admitted that she's learned a lot about life and herself from her divorce. The singer explained that she's learned to "stay open" through her most difficult moments. She told InStyle magazine, "Public or not, I'd say the biggest lesson is to not let it make your heart hard - to stay open and stay soft while you heal. So much light and beauty has come from it."

Kelsea - who is currently dating actor Chase Stokes - is determined to remain "authentic." The singer also insisted that she doesn't pay too much attention to public opinion. She said, "It's impossible to do it all 'right' and make everyone happy. So, I'm just taking it day by day and keeping a solid pulse on if I'm being authentic in my own little journey of happiness and growth."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rebel Wilson Shows Injured Face Following Accident on Set of New Movie 'Bride Hard'

Charlie Day Reflects on Making Critically-Panned Movie 'Fool's Paradise', Disheartened by Criticisms
Related Posts
Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP

Kelsea Ballerini Felt the Need to Lay Bare Her Failed Relationship in New EP

Kelsea Ballerini Dumped Reddit to Protect Her Mental Health

Kelsea Ballerini Dumped Reddit to Protect Her Mental Health

Kelsea Ballerini Always Attracted to 'Older Guys' During Her School Years

Kelsea Ballerini Always Attracted to 'Older Guys' During Her School Years

Kelsea Ballerini Says She's 'Fine' After Being Hit With Bracelet Onstage

Kelsea Ballerini Says She's 'Fine' After Being Hit With Bracelet Onstage

Latest News
Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album
  • Aug 07, 2023

Delta Goodrem Dishes on Her Muses for New Album

Charlie Day Reflects on Making Critically-Panned Movie 'Fool's Paradise', Disheartened by Criticisms
  • Aug 07, 2023

Charlie Day Reflects on Making Critically-Panned Movie 'Fool's Paradise', Disheartened by Criticisms

Kelsea Ballerini Insists It's Possible to Grieve and Celebrate Joy at Same Time
  • Aug 07, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini Insists It's Possible to Grieve and Celebrate Joy at Same Time

Rebel Wilson Shows Injured Face Following Accident on Set of New Movie 'Bride Hard'
  • Aug 07, 2023

Rebel Wilson Shows Injured Face Following Accident on Set of New Movie 'Bride Hard'

Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry
  • Aug 06, 2023

Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry

Dakota Fanning Trained for Competitive Swimming for 'Man on Fire' Role
  • Aug 06, 2023

Dakota Fanning Trained for Competitive Swimming for 'Man on Fire' Role

Most Read
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country
Celebrity

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes Weeks After Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary

Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes Weeks After Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

Kodak Black Leaves Fans Concerned After Video Shows Him Being Wheeled Into ER on Stretcher

Kodak Black Leaves Fans Concerned After Video Shows Him Being Wheeled Into ER on Stretcher

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Meghan Markle Ditched Prince Harry as She Went on 'Barbie' Movie Date With Pals to Mark Her Birthday

Meghan Markle Ditched Prince Harry as She Went on 'Barbie' Movie Date With Pals to Mark Her Birthday

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare