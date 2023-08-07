Kelsea Ballerini Insists It's Possible to Grieve and Celebrate Joy at Same Time

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Love Me Like You Mean It' singer explains how she's learned to celebrate good things in life while at the same time healing from pain.

AceShowbiz - Kelsea Ballerini has realized she needs to accept the highs and lows of life. The 29-year-old singer thinks she's become much more philosophical about the duality of life over recent years.

"There's such space for both to be happening at the same time. I think, for a long time, I thought you can't have wonderful big things happening while dealing with turmoil," she told PEOPLE.

Kelsea - who was married to music star Morgan Evans between 2017 and 2022 - has learned that "two things can be true at the same time" after going through some ups and downs in her private life.

She added, "Just finding time for both, finding time to celebrate the wins, and finding time to grieve whatever it is that might be changing or dying out in your life - I think it's beautiful to let both have space."

Kelsea previously admitted that she's learned a lot about life and herself from her divorce. The singer explained that she's learned to "stay open" through her most difficult moments. She told InStyle magazine, "Public or not, I'd say the biggest lesson is to not let it make your heart hard - to stay open and stay soft while you heal. So much light and beauty has come from it."

Kelsea - who is currently dating actor Chase Stokes - is determined to remain "authentic." The singer also insisted that she doesn't pay too much attention to public opinion. She said, "It's impossible to do it all 'right' and make everyone happy. So, I'm just taking it day by day and keeping a solid pulse on if I'm being authentic in my own little journey of happiness and growth."

