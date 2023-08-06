 

Bebe Rexha Opens Up on Her Next Goal in Music Industry

Instagram
Recalling her own struggle as an aspiring artist years ago, the 'I'm Good (Blue)' singer wants to launch her own company to help new talents get recognized in the competitive music world.

  • Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bebe Rexha plans to start her own publishing company to nurture and guide new talent. The "I'm Good (Blue)" hitmaker had a hard time getting her music noticed in the early days of her career and was told she would be better off as a songwriter, and her break came in 2013 with "I'm Gonna Show You Crazy" and her song "The Monster" was a hit for Eminem and Rihanna a year later.

The chart-topping star, having been through it all, wants to give back and help undiscovered artists rise to the top. "My goal is to help other artists and writers. I'd love to start a publishing company to sign new talent, new producers; that aspect of it," she said to OfficialCharts.com.

"I remember when I first started out, how hard it was having nobody to talk to and that feeling of being lost and lonely sometimes. I'd love to find some really talented people and guide them in the best way I could. That's where my head's at."

Bebe previously revealed she walked away from "big" opportunities because of the lack of creative control it would afford her. Even now she is Grammy-nominated, the "I Got You" hitmaker always makes sure her collaborations are authentic, and is quite happy to drop something if it's not going how she wants it to.

Speaking candidly in an interview with Euphoria Magazine in 2018, she said, "If I were ever put in a situation where I felt like I didn't have creative control, then I just left no matter how big the person was."

"If I'm in a situation where there's no collaboration effort and someone tells me what to do, I'm out. "I've been in really weird situations where I've looked like an idiot having walked away from a really big producer because I wouldn't have them tell me who I need to be."

Even when "The Monster" came out, Bebe was told she'd never make it as a pop star. She recalled, "I remember when I first moved to Los Angeles and everybody was like 'you should just go home this isn't going to work for you.' "

"I got signed to a record deal and a songwriter deal, then I had 'The Monster' (come out) and they were like 'No. You have a record deal and a songwriting deal but you should stick to songwriting because you'll never be an artist."

