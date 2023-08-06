 

Noel Gallagher Mocks Bands Who Huddle Up Before Shows

Noel Gallagher Mocks Bands Who Huddle Up Before Shows
Absolute Radio
Music

The former Oasis member makes fun of 'thousands of bands' who huddle up before they take the stage, insisting he failed to see the benefit of such ritual.

  • Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Noel Gallagher mocked groups who huddle-up as a pre-show ritual. He said, "Even in the early days with Oasis, we used to see bands at festivals go into a huddle before the gig and we'd be like, 'What do you think they're f****** saying to each other?' "

" 'Right lads, you go to keep tight at the back, make sure you go forward as a unit, defend as a unit, give it your best, play to the whistle?' I mean, what are you f****** saying? I've seen thousands of bands do it, I wouldn't know what to say."

The "Wonderwall" songwriter also called his rival brother Liam Gallagher as the "tambourine player" in Oasis. The siblings have been feuding ever since the legendary Britpop group parted ways following a backstage bust-up between guitarist Noel, 56, and frontman Liam, 50, at their final concert in Paris in 2009.

Discussing the fact he never gets "nervous" before a show," Noel said "loose cannon" Liam - who still uses a tambourine and maracas during his solo sets - would make the shows unpredictable whilst belittling his role in the "Little by Little" band.

Asked on Radio X if he has had stage fright, Noel replied, "Never, and it really f****** annoys people as well. Towards the end of Oasis, you were always stepping into the unknown because the tambourine player was a bit of a loose cannon and it was like, 'Well is this gig gonna finish?' Now you put a band together and all the people around you, you know, it's cool. I don't get nervous at all."

Meanwhile, Damon Albarn recently said he's convinced Oasis are on the verge of a huge comeback with reunion shows and a new album. The Blur frontman previously joked he'd "put money" on his former Britpop rivals getting back together, and now he's insisted the "road is clear" for warring siblings Liam and Noel to put their bad blood behind them and bring the band back for a massive money-spinning comeback.

  Editors' Pick

Damon told Consequence, "Well, of course they were gonna [reunite]. The road is clear for them to do that now. I think that's great. You know what I mean? Obviously I expect an excellent new record to accompany it." It comes after Damon previously told The Sun newspaper, "I can guarantee they're going to reform. In fact, I've put money on it."

Damon and his Blur bandmates have reunited every few years and have been back on tour over the summer.

Liam regularly says he's in favour of getting the band back on the road and blamed Noel for refusing. However, Noel recently insisted it's up to his brother to make peace - even calling him a "coward" and insisting he'll never make the call to reunite Oasis.

Speaking on talkSPORT radio, Noel explained, "Well, I put it out there. [Liam] won't call … I mean, he should call me, because he's like, he's forever going on about it. You'd have thought by now, he'd have some kind of plan."

"He doesn't have to speak to me. He won't speak to me, he's a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, 'Look, this is what we're thinking.' And then we'll have a conversation about it. Until then, he's being a little bit disingenuous."

However, Liam later responded to Noel's comments in a post on Twitter, ranting, "He's full of s*** he HATES Oasis fans [but] doesn't mind them buying his records."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last
Related Posts
Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin

Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin

Noel Gallagher Slams 'Awful' Adele in Expletive-Filled Rant

Noel Gallagher Slams 'Awful' Adele in Expletive-Filled Rant

Elon Musk Called 'Mad' by Noel Gallagher for His Ambition to Colonize Planet Mars

Elon Musk Called 'Mad' by Noel Gallagher for His Ambition to Colonize Planet Mars

Noel Gallagher's Ex-Wife Charged With Drunk Driving After Crashing Into Parked Car

Noel Gallagher's Ex-Wife Charged With Drunk Driving After Crashing Into Parked Car

Latest News
Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection
  • Aug 06, 2023

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last
  • Aug 06, 2023

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Noel Gallagher Mocks Bands Who Huddle Up Before Shows
  • Aug 06, 2023

Noel Gallagher Mocks Bands Who Huddle Up Before Shows

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on
  • Aug 06, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Award-Winning Composer Carl Davis Died Following Brain Haemorrhage
  • Aug 05, 2023

Award-Winning Composer Carl Davis Died Following Brain Haemorrhage

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Have Giggle Fit While Impersonating 'Close Talker' Tom Cruise
  • Aug 05, 2023

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Have Giggle Fit While Impersonating 'Close Talker' Tom Cruise

Most Read
Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin
Music

Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Doja Cat Drops Her Eyeball in Bizarre MV for 'Paint the Town Red'

Doja Cat Drops Her Eyeball in Bizarre MV for 'Paint the Town Red'

Tori Kelly Eager to Return to Stage After Discharged From Hospital

Tori Kelly Eager to Return to Stage After Discharged From Hospital

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Crew Member Appears to Grab a Handful of Her Bare Derriere

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Crew Member Appears to Grab a Handful of Her Bare Derriere

Demi Lovato Adds Her Own Flavor to Remix of LE SSERAFIM's Single

Demi Lovato Adds Her Own Flavor to Remix of LE SSERAFIM's Single

Taylor Swift's $100k Bonuses to 'Eras Tour' Truck Drivers Dubbed a 'Game Changer'

Taylor Swift's $100k Bonuses to 'Eras Tour' Truck Drivers Dubbed a 'Game Changer'

Taylor Swift Shares 'Special' Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter at 'Eras Tour' Show in L.A.

Taylor Swift Shares 'Special' Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter at 'Eras Tour' Show in L.A.