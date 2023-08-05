Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Celebrity

The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' singer was full of sorrow as she was struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts in the years leading up to her sudden passing.

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor really hoped she'd die without ruining her kids' lives. The late mum-of-four died on July 26, 18 months after the suicide of her son Shane, 17, who took his life when he escaped hospital while on suicide watch.

The late star - who also has sons Jake, 36, Yeshua, 16, and daughter Roisin, 27 - shared a string of tweets about her desire to kill herself in the years leading up to her death, which have resurfaced since her July 26 passing in London.

She tweeted in 2011, "People who express suicidal feelings are least likely to act on them… anyone who gives u the remotest bit of s*** for expressing suicidal feelings is a w*****." Two weeks later, she tweeted, "I want to go to heaven SO bad… Can't manage any more. Badly wish cud die without it ruining my kids' lives."

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer added in October that year on Twitter, "I have been so traumatised over the years by this treatment of me as if I'm a mad woman… I have often and still often struggle with suicidal feelings when I am subjected to this 'mad' Sinead O'Connor business. It is wrong. Degrading. Insulting."

A year later she said on the platform, "Gonna be off radar for few weeks. But will be back. Worry not. ,) I'm going to hospital. Treatment for depression. Not at all well. But they will put me back together quick..."

Police were called to Sinead's new apartment in south-east London on the morning of Wednesday, July 26, following a report of an unresponsive woman at the home, and the singer was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police said in a statement, "Police were called at 11,18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area. Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

