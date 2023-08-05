 

Tori Spelling's Mom Mutes Comment Section on Instagram Due to Backlash Amid Tori's Financial Issue

Candy Spelling has blocked her online followers from leaving any comments on her social media after she landed in hot water for allegedly failing to help her daughter financially.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling's mum Candy has turned off the comments section on her Instagram posts amid a furious backlash over her actress daughter and her five children living in a motorhome.

Fans have been blasting Tori's 77-year-old mum online for not giving her more cash or buying her daughter and grandkids a house after the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, 50 - who shares children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, with "Due South" actor Dean McDermott, 56 - was spotted living in an RV with her kids.

When news broke Tori had been photographed in the vehicle with her kids in Ventura County, California, Candy seemingly ignored the headlines by sharing a shot of her "blooming" rose garden.

Tori's fans branded her "shameful" and "selfish," and on Friday, August 4, it emerged she has disabled their remarks, making them no longer visible on her Instagram feed.

Page Six has reported Candy did recently find a home for Tori and her children to live in, but added the actress refused the house because she apparently "wanted to live in a certain place."

When Candy was recently questioned by TMZ, she confirmed she "of course" would "financially" support Tori amid her rumoured split from Dean, and vowed to "always be there for her."

  Editors' Pick

Candy reportedly inherited $600 million when her TV producer husband Aaron Spelling died in 2006 aged 83. Tori and her brother Randy Spelling, 44, were left only $800,000 at the time.

Tori was forced to move her family out of a rental home earlier this year after discovering an "extreme" mould infestation was causing them to suffer serious health issues - and was later seen living with her kids at $100-a-night motel. Sources say Tori is facing "real" financial woes.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight about her latest move into an RV, "The mould situation (at her house) is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great."

They added Tori is "doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids", and is apparently viewing her trailer park stay "as a mini vacation rather than a living situation."

Tori was seen in Ventura County living in a Sunseeker E450 RV, which and features a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and living room, according to Mail Online. It reported the group were seen unloading possessions from the vehicle including camping chairs, a cooler, a stove and pop-up table.

Sunseeker models usually come with a living room dinette with sofas that can be turned down into beds.

After being spotted living at a motel in July, sources insisted it had nothing to do with her rumoured split from Dean.

