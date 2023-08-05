 

Paapa Essiedu Reacts to People Betting on Him Being Next James Bond

As he becomes one of James Bond betting favorites, the 'Murder on the Orient Express' actor asks fans not to wager their money on him as he's skeptical of landing the coveted role.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paapa Essiedu cautions film fans not to bet on him becoming the next James Bond. The "Murder on the Orient Express" star, 33, currently has 8-1 odds with bookie Ladbrokes to step into Daniel Craig's shoes as the super-spy.

"I've got nothing for you. I know as much as you do. Ask (Bond producer) Barbara Broccoli. And I wouldn't suggest you gamble in any setting, any more than I'd let my career choices be dictated by (bookie) William Hill," he told The Times newspaper about having no idea if he's in the running.

He added when asked if he'd play 007 if he were offered the role, "I wonder how many people have ever turned it down?"

Idris Elba was recently reported to have walked away from talks to be the next James Bond after being named favourite to replace Daniel Craig. The "Luther" actor, 50, is said to be instead pursuing "his own film franchise," but apparently suggested other suitable 007s to producer Barbara Broccoli, 63.

A source told The Sun, "Fans and Barbara wanted Idris but he wants to create something for himself. However, he's put forward names to play 007. He's 'informally' in the decision-making process as he's been in talks with producers for so long."

Daniel Craig, 55, quit the 007 franchise after his fifth Bond outing in 2021's "No Time to Die", with Barbara later saying Idris was in her plans to take over as the spy, hailing him "a magnificent actor."

With Idris out of the running, Henry Cavill, 40, and Rege-Jean Page, 35, are said to be among the favourites to take the part. They are still front-runners despite a film insider saying the new James Bond must be aged under 40 and taller than 5ft 10 inches.

A source told the Daily Star 007 bosses were after a "fresh faced" replacement for Daniel. They added bringing in an actor in their "late 30s" will allow him to stay in the role for at least a decade or potentially three films.

The source also claimed filming on the next movie may start in winter 2023, but Daniel's successor will not be unveiled until next autumn at the earliest.

Richard Madden, 37, and James Norton, 38, have also been tipped to play the spy - while the alleged 5ft 10 height requirement would rule out former favourites Taron Egerton, 33, John Boyega, 31, and 36-year-old Kit Harington.

