Demi Lovato Adds Her Own Flavor to Remix of Le SSERAFIM's Single

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has teamed up with LE SSERAFIM on a remix of their song "Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife". The 30-year-old singer has worked with the South Korean girl group - comprised of Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae - for a new version of their hit single.
"I see it written on your face, yeah / I know you want a little taste, yeah / You know I'll put you in your place / You're crawling on the floor, begging me for more," Demi sings as she contributes new lyrics to the second verse.
"Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife" originally appeared on LE SSERAFIM's first studio album "Unforgiven", which was released in May. Demi is the latest star to sing on a new version of "Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife".
A remix with Rina Sawayama was released last week while a version with UPSAHL dropped on July 14. The English version of the track was also released at the beginning of July.
Meanwhile, last month, Demi announced a new rock album "Revamped", which will include new rock versions of some of her hits. She tweeted, "Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever before. I can't wait for you to hear REVAMPED on 9/15. Pre-Order Available now."