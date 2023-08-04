Kelly Ripa Recalls Moment When Daughter Lola Walking In on Her and Mark Consuelos Having Sex

Cover Images/Iris Zimmerman Celebrity

When sharing her story in the Wednesday, August 2 episode of her podcast 'Let's Talk Off Camera', the 'Live!' co-host said the awkward incident happened twice.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were caught in the act by their daughter twice. In the Wednesday, August 2 episode of her podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera", the "Live!" co-host revealed that the first time Lola walked in on her and her husband having sex was when she was 8 years old.

The incident happened when the family was vacationing in Italy to celebrate Lola's birthday. The 52-year-old TV personality said that she and her spouse had not "had a lot of alone time" on the trip, so they had sex after the kids had gone to bed.

"I encouraged him to lock [the] door, and he tells me he did," the mom of three explained. "All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed."

"The same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday," Kelly went on sharing. "Same exact thing. She threw the door open."

Recalling how her daughter reacted at that time, Kelly said, " 'Oh my god, life is over.' " The then 16-year-old reportedly argued, " 'I used to see in color and now everything is gray. How could you do this to me? What is wrong with you people?' "

Kelly made light of the awkward moments though. "The moral of the story is that she never learned to knock," she said of her now-22-year-old daughter. "Hopefully, by the time she turns 24, we'll be done having sex."

