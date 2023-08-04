 

Kelly Ripa Recalls Moment When Daughter Lola Walking In on Her and Mark Consuelos Having Sex

Kelly Ripa Recalls Moment When Daughter Lola Walking In on Her and Mark Consuelos Having Sex
Cover Images/Iris Zimmerman
Celebrity

When sharing her story in the Wednesday, August 2 episode of her podcast 'Let's Talk Off Camera', the 'Live!' co-host said the awkward incident happened twice.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were caught in the act by their daughter twice. In the Wednesday, August 2 episode of her podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera", the "Live!" co-host revealed that the first time Lola walked in on her and her husband having sex was when she was 8 years old.

The incident happened when the family was vacationing in Italy to celebrate Lola's birthday. The 52-year-old TV personality said that she and her spouse had not "had a lot of alone time" on the trip, so they had sex after the kids had gone to bed.

"I encouraged him to lock [the] door, and he tells me he did," the mom of three explained. "All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed."

  Editors' Pick

"The same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday," Kelly went on sharing. "Same exact thing. She threw the door open."

Recalling how her daughter reacted at that time, Kelly said, " 'Oh my god, life is over.' " The then 16-year-old reportedly argued, " 'I used to see in color and now everything is gray. How could you do this to me? What is wrong with you people?' "

Kelly made light of the awkward moments though. "The moral of the story is that she never learned to knock," she said of her now-22-year-old daughter. "Hopefully, by the time she turns 24, we'll be done having sex."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sharon Osbourne Details Disturbing Side Effects of Ozempic for Weight Loss

Lizzo Denies Sexual Harassment Accusations, Hits Back at Accusers for 'Inappropriate' Conduct

Related Posts
Kelly Ripa and Husband Mark Consuelos Rule Out Wedding Vow Renewal, Call It 'Pre-Divorce'

Kelly Ripa and Husband Mark Consuelos Rule Out Wedding Vow Renewal, Call It 'Pre-Divorce'

Kelly Ripa Announces Hubby Mark Consuelos Will Be Her Forever TV Co-Host Until One of Them Dies

Kelly Ripa Announces Hubby Mark Consuelos Will Be Her Forever TV Co-Host Until One of Them Dies

Kelly Ripa 'Pretty Sure' Her and Mark Consuelos' Kids Have Blocked Them on Social Media

Kelly Ripa 'Pretty Sure' Her and Mark Consuelos' Kids Have Blocked Them on Social Media

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Details Their 'Ludicrous' Sexual 'Rituals' During COVID-19 Pandemic

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Details Their 'Ludicrous' Sexual 'Rituals' During COVID-19 Pandemic

Latest News
Bella Hadid Slapped With Lawsuit for Posting Paparazzi Photo of Herself
  • Aug 04, 2023

Bella Hadid Slapped With Lawsuit for Posting Paparazzi Photo of Herself

Kelly Ripa Recalls Moment When Daughter Lola Walking In on Her and Mark Consuelos Having Sex
  • Aug 04, 2023

Kelly Ripa Recalls Moment When Daughter Lola Walking In on Her and Mark Consuelos Having Sex

Tori Kelly Eager to Return to Stage After Discharged From Hospital
  • Aug 04, 2023

Tori Kelly Eager to Return to Stage After Discharged From Hospital

Sharon Osbourne Details Disturbing Side Effects of Ozempic for Weight Loss
  • Aug 04, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Details Disturbing Side Effects of Ozempic for Weight Loss

Olivia Munn Finally Can Fit Into Her Old Jeans, Divulges Her Struggle to Lose Pregnancy Weight
  • Aug 04, 2023

Olivia Munn Finally Can Fit Into Her Old Jeans, Divulges Her Struggle to Lose Pregnancy Weight

Alice Evans Hints at Having New Lover, Two Tears After Ioan Gruffudd Split
  • Aug 04, 2023

Alice Evans Hints at Having New Lover, Two Tears After Ioan Gruffudd Split

Most Read
Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming
Celebrity

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls