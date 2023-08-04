Pleasure P Recalls Finding a Used Condom Inside of Woman He Was Having Sex With: It's 'Disgusting'

Facebook Celebrity

When sharing his story on 'The Cali Kickback with Lewis Belt', the former Pretty Ricky singer reveals that he eventually kicked off the woman after he found out the used condom inside her.

AceShowbiz - Pleasure P might gross people out with his recent "disgusting" story. When appearing on "The Cali Kickback with Lewis Belt", the former Pretty Ricky singer detailed the moment when he found a used condom inside a woman he was having sex with.

The 38-year-old made the honest confession when the host asked, "What's the craziest story you've experienced with Pretty Ricky? Or even during your solo journey in the music industry?" In response, he began, "I was having sex with a girl. She came to the crib, she was smelling really good."

"Everything was cool," the musician recalled. "We were actually hanging out at this spot before she came back to the crib. So she said, 'I'm gonna go home and freshen up and I'm gonna come to your crib.' "

Pleasure P went on to share, "I [had] been living here in L.A. at the time and she comes to my crib," Pleasure P continued. "Then we started kissing and we doing it. So I get my condom, I put it on and I'm going. We're going, having sex. Okay cool." He added, "And the TV is on, so then it goes black for a second- you know, like when they're changing over to something else. Then the light comes on and I look down and I seen the condom."

"So I'm thinking that my condom came off. I grab the condom to put it back on and I felt my condom was still on. So I was like, 'Yo, what the f**k?' " he continued recounting. "The condom had been stuck inside of her and the first thing I thought about was how long it had been stuck there."

Pleasure P admitted that "it was disgusting." He further noted, "It was crazy. She was just like, 'Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God! My ex- when I went home, he was there. He was trying to have sex with me and I told him no.' I didn’t even care at that point. She was like, 'I just want to take a shower and go to sleep.' I was like, 'You're not taking a shower, you're not going to sleep, you gotta go.' That was a bit much."