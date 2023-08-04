 

Kate Jackson Reunites With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Star Jaclyn Smith

Kate Jackson Reunites With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Star Jaclyn Smith
Instagram
Celebrity

In a video shared by Jaclyn on Instagram, the former co-stars are seen engaging in a conversation with other guests at a wedding celebration for Jaclyn's son, Gaston.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Jackson had a mini reunion with her "Charlie's Angels" co-star, Jaclyn Smith. The pair, who famously worked together on the popular 1970s TV crime drama alongside the late Farrah Fawcett, were spotted together at a wedding celebration for Jaclyn's son, Gaston.

In a video shared by Jaclyn on Instagram, the former co-stars were seen engaging in a conversation with other guests at the event. They later posed for a camera alongside Jaclyn's husband, Brad Allen, while putting their elbows in a table.

For the outing, the 77-year-old looked elegant in a sequin green dress with feathers. Kate, in the meantime, sported a more casual look in white slacks, a beige blazer and a light blue shirt that she accessorized with brown sunglasses.

"There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend!" Jaclyn wrote in the caption of the post. "I'm so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness."

  Editors' Pick

Jaclyn, who played Kelly Garrett, was the only one of the original Angels to star in all five seasons of the hit show. As for Kate, who starred as Sabrina Duncan, she only appeared in three seasons. Their late co-star Farrah, meanwhile, portrayed Jill Munroe in a single season of the show before departing.

Kate has stayed relatively out of the spotlight since the show ended in 1981. She last appeared publicly at Farrah's funeral in 2009. Prior to that, the actress attended a "Charlie's Angels" reunion at the 58th Emmy Awards in 2006.

Jaclyn, on the other hand, has been active on social media. She even made a cameo in the 2019 "Charlie's Angels" movie starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott as well as Ella Balinska.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Scott Slammed by KayCyy Over 'Utopia' Credit Snub

Lizzo Denies Sexual Harassment Accusations, Hits Back at Accusers for 'Inappropriate' Conduct

Related Posts
Kate Jackson Left 'Charlie's Angels' Because It's 'Killing' Her Life

Kate Jackson Left 'Charlie's Angels' Because It's 'Killing' Her Life

Latest News
Alice Evans Hints at Having New Lover, Two Tears After Ioan Gruffudd Split
  • Aug 04, 2023

Alice Evans Hints at Having New Lover, Two Tears After Ioan Gruffudd Split

Sarah Snook Devastated as Her TV Character Failed to Become CEO in 'Succession' Finale
  • Aug 04, 2023

Sarah Snook Devastated as Her TV Character Failed to Become CEO in 'Succession' Finale

'Barbie' Defended Against 'Insecure Babies' by Marc Maron
  • Aug 04, 2023

'Barbie' Defended Against 'Insecure Babies' by Marc Maron

Kate Jackson Reunites With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Star Jaclyn Smith
  • Aug 04, 2023

Kate Jackson Reunites With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Star Jaclyn Smith

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles
  • Aug 04, 2023

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Diane Kruger 'Proud' to Be Recipient of Golden Eye Award at 2023 Zurich Film Festival
  • Aug 04, 2023

Diane Kruger 'Proud' to Be Recipient of Golden Eye Award at 2023 Zurich Film Festival

Most Read
Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming
Celebrity

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls