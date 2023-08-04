Kate Jackson Reunites With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Star Jaclyn Smith

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kate Jackson had a mini reunion with her "Charlie's Angels" co-star, Jaclyn Smith. The pair, who famously worked together on the popular 1970s TV crime drama alongside the late Farrah Fawcett, were spotted together at a wedding celebration for Jaclyn's son, Gaston.

In a video shared by Jaclyn on Instagram, the former co-stars were seen engaging in a conversation with other guests at the event. They later posed for a camera alongside Jaclyn's husband, Brad Allen, while putting their elbows in a table.

For the outing, the 77-year-old looked elegant in a sequin green dress with feathers. Kate, in the meantime, sported a more casual look in white slacks, a beige blazer and a light blue shirt that she accessorized with brown sunglasses.

"There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend!" Jaclyn wrote in the caption of the post. "I'm so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness."

Jaclyn, who played Kelly Garrett, was the only one of the original Angels to star in all five seasons of the hit show. As for Kate, who starred as Sabrina Duncan, she only appeared in three seasons. Their late co-star Farrah, meanwhile, portrayed Jill Munroe in a single season of the show before departing.

Kate has stayed relatively out of the spotlight since the show ended in 1981. She last appeared publicly at Farrah's funeral in 2009. Prior to that, the actress attended a "Charlie's Angels" reunion at the 58th Emmy Awards in 2006.

Jaclyn, on the other hand, has been active on social media. She even made a cameo in the 2019 "Charlie's Angels" movie starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott as well as Ella Balinska.

