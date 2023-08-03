Kelly Clarkson Disses Ex Brandon Blackstock With New Take on 'ABCDEFU'

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Music

The 41-year-old 'Since U Been Gone' singer puts a new spin on the song while kicking off her Las Vegas residency as she appears to shade her ex-husband in the process.

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson is making her cover of Gayle's "ABCDEFU" extra personal. The singer put a new spin on the song while kicking off her Las Vegas residency over the weekend as she appeared to shade her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in the process.

In a video circulating online, the "American Idol" alum could be seen altering the lyrics of the song, changing it with a scathing message for her ex. "F**k you and your dad and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that s**t into art. F**k you, and your view from the valley I bought you, everybody but your dogs, you can all f**k off!" she sang.

Fans were loving Kelly's version of the song with one saying that it's "better than the original tbh." Echoing the sentiment, one other wrote, "we need Kelly's version asap." Another fan raved, "SHE ATE," while someone else commented, "Queen Behavior."

In the new cover of the song, the "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" hitmaker, who first covered the song in March, was seemingly calling out Brandon and his dad Narvel Blackstock. The former couple officially finalized their divorce in March 2022 following a multi-year court battle involving their shared property and two children, 8-year-old River and 7-year-old Remington. The pop star agreed to pay her talent manager ex a one-time sum of $1.3 million as well as $115,000 in monthly spousal support until January 2024.

Despite the split, a source alleged that the exes have "a great co-parenting relationship." The insider claimed, "She has a great co-parenting relationship with Brandon, but things haven't always been easy in terms of their personal relationship. However, they've come a long way and are handling things with their kids really well."

Meanwhile, the "Miss Independent" hitmaker confessed that her children were devastated by their parents' divorce. She revealed on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast, "I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy?' And if you're not, what could make you happier?"

"Sometimes they'll say - especially the past two years - a lot of it - and it kills me - and I want them to be honest so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.' And they're really honest about it," she went on to recall. "And I'm raising that kind of individual."

Kelly has been able to empathize with her children, having been through a similar situation herself. She said, "I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.' "

You can share this post!