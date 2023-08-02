Jamie Foxx Says He's Would've Died Without Sister Deidra Dixon's 'Decisions' Following Health Scare

Instagram Celebrity

In a heartfelt birthday tribute to his younger sister, the 'They Clone Tyrone' star credits his 'courageous' sister for saving his life following his recent hospitalization.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx has credited his sister Deidra Dixon for saving his life in a new social media post following his mysterious health scare. Posting a heartfelt shout-out on his younger sister's birthday, the actor said he "would've lost [his] life" without the decisions that she made.

On Tuesday, August 1, the 55-year-old made use of his Instagram page to wish his sister Deidra a happy birthday. Sharing a photo of the two of them along with several of her solo shots, he wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'."

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star further gushed over the birthday girl, "you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life…." He ended the note by declaring, "I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis."

It's not clear what "decisions" that Deidra made that saved Jamie's life, but he has been out of the woods two months after he was hospitalized in Atlanta on April 12. He was discharged from the hospital in late April and was subsequently treated in a physical rehab facility in Chicago.

In a July 21 post, the Oscar winner described the experience as going to "hell and back" while denying that he was "paralyzed." He said in a video, "First of all I want to say thank you to everybody that's prayed, sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I never thought I would go through."

"My sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter [Corrine Foxx] really saved my life. To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video," he added. "Some people said I was blind but as you can see my eyes are working just fine. Some said I was paralyzed, I am not but I did go to hell and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I am coming back, I am able to work, so I want to thank the people who let me work."

Ending the clip with humor, he responded to speculation that he was cloned following his public sightings since he was discharged from the hospital. "Some people talk about how I am clone, check this out," he said, pretending to take off a face-mask, before adding, "Just kidding!"

