 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo
Instagram
Celebrity

The Jonas Brothers singer and the 'Isn't It Romantic' actress spend quality time with their 18-month-old daughter during a family vacation as seen in a photo shared on social media.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra have taken their daughter on the beach getaway. Sharing highlights of his activities throughout July, the Jonas Brothers singer treated his social media followers to a sneak peek at his summer vacation with the "Baywatch" actress and Malti.

On Tuesday, August 1, Nick, Priyanka and their 18-month-old daughter could be seen having a blast on the beach, as seen in one of the pictures uploaded by the 30-year-old singer via Instagram. In the snap, the family of three was featured enjoying their quality time together.

In the photo, Nick was captured squatting next to Priyanka, who was dipping some parts of her body in the water, as he placed his hand on her thigh. In the meantime, their daughter Malti was joining her parents and standing close to the two.

For the family beach outing, the "Jealous" singer sported a sleeveless black tee that came with color graphics. He added a pair of short black pants, black sunglasses and a black sport wrist watch to complete his comfy ensemble.

Meanwhile, his "Isn't It Romantic" actress wife chose to wear a more colorful outfit. She showed off her abs in a red bra top, which had ruffles on its upper part, and a pair of matching bikini bottoms. She put on a pair of sunglasses and earrings as she let loose her long dark-colored hair.

  Editors' Pick

The wedded couple's child, on the other hand, was dressed up in a long-sleeved white baby onesie. To cover the toddler from direct sunlight, she had a matching beach hat on her head.

In addition to the photo of the beach getaway, Nick uploaded a number of pictures from their fun-filled boat ride. One of the snaps captured him playing with Malti on the side of a yacht's pool. Nick, who was wearing a white T-shirt, was holding the toddler. Meanwhile, another snap saw him getting ready for snorkeling.

In the same post, Nick did not forget to share pictures of just him and Priyanka. In one of the photos, the actress was leaning on her husband as he sat on a wooden chair. She looked chic in a checkered red and white bra top and a pair of matching undies. Meanwhile, he sported a sleeveless graphic tee and a pair of black shorts.

Along with the pictures, the brother of Joe Jonas penned in the caption, "July was a movie." He further added a red heart emoji at the end.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'
Related Posts
Nick Jonas Admits to Seeking Therapy After 'Tragic Guitar Solo' on Live TV

Nick Jonas Admits to Seeking Therapy After 'Tragic Guitar Solo' on Live TV

Nick Jonas Watched Wife Priyanka Chopra Win Miss World When He's 7 Years Old

Nick Jonas Watched Wife Priyanka Chopra Win Miss World When He's 7 Years Old

Nick Jonas Finds Singing About Sex With His Brothers a Little Awkward

Nick Jonas Finds Singing About Sex With His Brothers a Little Awkward

Nick Jonas Accidentally Ruined Valentine's Day Gift for Daughter

Nick Jonas Accidentally Ruined Valentine's Day Gift for Daughter

Latest News
Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo's Documentary After Being 'Gaslit'

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage
  • Aug 02, 2023

Madonna and Beyonce Joined by Their Daughters in Rare Photo at 'Renaissance' Backstage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo
  • Aug 02, 2023

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery
  • Aug 02, 2023

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Had the 'Worst Pain' Post-Surgery

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Didn't F**k With Taylor Swift' Because of 'Snobbery'

NeNe Leakes Shades 'Not Exciting' Kandi Burruss While Ranking 'RHOA' Stars
  • Aug 02, 2023

NeNe Leakes Shades 'Not Exciting' Kandi Burruss While Ranking 'RHOA' Stars

Most Read
Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit
Celebrity

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Gets Stronger as They Are Due to Welcome Baby No. 2

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Gets Stronger as They Are Due to Welcome Baby No. 2

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks