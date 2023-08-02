Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Instagram Celebrity

The Jonas Brothers singer and the 'Isn't It Romantic' actress spend quality time with their 18-month-old daughter during a family vacation as seen in a photo shared on social media.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra have taken their daughter on the beach getaway. Sharing highlights of his activities throughout July, the Jonas Brothers singer treated his social media followers to a sneak peek at his summer vacation with the "Baywatch" actress and Malti.

On Tuesday, August 1, Nick, Priyanka and their 18-month-old daughter could be seen having a blast on the beach, as seen in one of the pictures uploaded by the 30-year-old singer via Instagram. In the snap, the family of three was featured enjoying their quality time together.

In the photo, Nick was captured squatting next to Priyanka, who was dipping some parts of her body in the water, as he placed his hand on her thigh. In the meantime, their daughter Malti was joining her parents and standing close to the two.

For the family beach outing, the "Jealous" singer sported a sleeveless black tee that came with color graphics. He added a pair of short black pants, black sunglasses and a black sport wrist watch to complete his comfy ensemble.

Meanwhile, his "Isn't It Romantic" actress wife chose to wear a more colorful outfit. She showed off her abs in a red bra top, which had ruffles on its upper part, and a pair of matching bikini bottoms. She put on a pair of sunglasses and earrings as she let loose her long dark-colored hair.

The wedded couple's child, on the other hand, was dressed up in a long-sleeved white baby onesie. To cover the toddler from direct sunlight, she had a matching beach hat on her head.

In addition to the photo of the beach getaway, Nick uploaded a number of pictures from their fun-filled boat ride. One of the snaps captured him playing with Malti on the side of a yacht's pool. Nick, who was wearing a white T-shirt, was holding the toddler. Meanwhile, another snap saw him getting ready for snorkeling.

In the same post, Nick did not forget to share pictures of just him and Priyanka. In one of the photos, the actress was leaning on her husband as he sat on a wooden chair. She looked chic in a checkered red and white bra top and a pair of matching undies. Meanwhile, he sported a sleeveless graphic tee and a pair of black shorts.

Along with the pictures, the brother of Joe Jonas penned in the caption, "July was a movie." He further added a red heart emoji at the end.

