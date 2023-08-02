Kerry Katona Grateful to Shamans for Bringing Her 'Closer' to Fiance

Instagram Celebrity

Feeling 'free' and 'at peace' after having sessions with shamans, the Atomic Kitten alum dishes on her meditation with her family including her son who has ADHD.

AceShowbiz - Kerry Katona has become "closer" to her fiance after a session with shamans. The 42-year-old star - who initially got hitched to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft and also has nine-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay - is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney and revealed that after undergoing an "emotional" experience with her family and two men who claim to have access to otherworldly spirits, she now feels "free" and "at peace" and it's even given a boost to her relationship.

Kerry also attended a drum meditation session with her brood which made them all cry from how "deep" it was. "I had a drum meditation session with Heidi, Max and DJ last week, and I can't even tell you how amazing it was," she said in her new! magazine column.

"To see my kids at one with themselves was so beautiful. DJ is only nine and she got so deep. It was very emotional so we're exhausted now- and we all cried afterwards. It was the first time in so long that my kids took a break from looking at their iPads."

"Max has ADHD and seeing him do the meditation showed me that this is what they should be teaching in schools. I've been working with shamans Chris Hargreaves and Rebecca Stewart and they're phenomenal, it has given me so much healing. Even as a couple, it has brought Ryan and I closer. I feel so free and at peace."

Just weeks ago, the former Atomic Kitten singer revealed that she had met her shaman whilst working on a TV show and is planning to go away to one of his retreats later in the year. She wrote, "I've recently started working with a shaman and it's been amazing. I'm really into spiritual and holistic stuff, so I'm going to go away to one of his retreats abroad later this year, too. I've been feeling really overwhelmed recently. I'm really struggling mentally at the moment and I feel like I need to heal."

"I met my shaman when I was starring on 'The Big Celebrity Detox', so I'm excited to keep working with him. I want to travel and try different alternative medicines. I've tried so many different things and I want to see what formulas from the earth can do."

