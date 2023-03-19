 

Judi Dench Says British People Are Indebted to NHS

Judi Dench Says British People Are Indebted to NHS
Celebrity

The 'Macbeth' actress urges fellow Brits to cherish the National Health Service as she thinks they owe a 'debt' to the service especially after Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Mar 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dame Judi Dench believes Brits owe a "debt" to the National Health Service (NHS). The 88-year-old actress was only 13 when the NHS was founded, and she says the service should be cherished.

"This is about the debt we owe to the NHS and for what they've done for us over the last three to two to three years and what we owe them and what we were all out clapping in the streets for. And that isn't something that should just end, it should go on and magnify," Judi - who stars in "Allelujah", a film about a fictionalised hospital in England - told Sky News.

  Editors' Pick

Judi felt a personal connection to the movie. The actress also suggested that doctors have lost the personal touch with their patients. She explained, "Both my father and my eldest brother were doctors … I used to go on rounds with my father."

"He'd have a list in the morning with around 40 people to see. And we would go, and I would sit in the car with the dog and he'd go in and then come out again. There was a wonderful repartee between him and his patients - always a chat on the doorstep. [They'd say] 'Come in', and he'd come out with some eggs, and that was wonderful. And I think that's lost in a way now."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Saunders - who plays Sister Gilpin in the film - also drew on personal experience for her performance. The 64-year-old actress shared, "My mother had died just before we made the film, and so I got to understand what caring and end of life care is. And my admiration just went through the roof. These people do it from love … and being undervalued and underappreciated and overworked. And it's not fair."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lance Reddick's Wife Pays Tribute to Late Husband Following His Death

Melissa Barrera Has Hard Time Congratulating Herself on Her Success
Related Posts
Judi Dench Looking for Special 'Machine' to Help Her Learn Lines Without Assistance

Judi Dench Looking for Special 'Machine' to Help Her Learn Lines Without Assistance

Judi Dench Determined to Keep Working Despite Old Age and Deteriorating Eyesight

Judi Dench Determined to Keep Working Despite Old Age and Deteriorating Eyesight

Judi Dench Hates to Play Stereotypical 'Old Woman' Roles

Judi Dench Hates to Play Stereotypical 'Old Woman' Roles

Judi Dench Confesses to Enjoy Swimming Naked in Her Pool

Judi Dench Confesses to Enjoy Swimming Naked in Her Pool

Latest News
Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Tom Brady Avoids Joking About Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Upcoming Netflix Comedy Roast
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Avoids Joking About Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Upcoming Netflix Comedy Roast

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'