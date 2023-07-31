Cardi B Defended by Fans After Throwing Mic at Concertgoer Who Tosses Drink at Her Onstage

Instagram Music

Cardi spontaneously launched the microphone at a female fan after she tossed her drink when the 30-year-old was performing in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B just proved that she's not someone to mess around with. The "WAP" hitmaker threw her microphone at a concertgoer who tossed a drink at her onstage, and upon learning of the incident, fans came to the femcee's defense.

The incident took place when the 30-year-old was performing in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. In a video surfacing online, the Grammy winner was visibly startled and in disbelief after a person in the crowd hurled liquid from a cup at her mid-performance.

Cardi spontaneously launched the microphone at the woman. Security quickly then intervened while the rap star yelled from the stage before getting he microphone back.

Fan have since commented on the video, defending Cardi. "I don't blame Cardi for throwing her mic why do yall keep going to these shows and throwing stuff at the artist ??" one person wrote.

Another added, "Adele did warm y'all to stop throwing s**t at them folks. Y'all be trying it these days and I'm glad Cardi took back cause someone gotta show y'all to stop that s**t." Someone else chimed in, "Cardi's aim is impeccable."

"Cardi was absolutely RIGHT in throwing that mic. You're lucky that's all she threw because the way I would've come seen you face to face," a different individual penned. "Stop throwing stuff at artists on stage! Grow up. "

