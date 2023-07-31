 

Emily Atack Heartbroken by Her 'Beautiful' Uncle's Death

The 'Inbetweeners' star remembers her beloved relative Steve as 'the smartest and funniest soul' as she shares a heartfelt tribute on social media following his passing.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Atack is mourning the death of her uncle Steve. "The Inbetweeners" actress, 33, who often shared pictures of him on social media, announced he had passed away on her Instagram on Sunday, July 30 by sharing a photo of them together at a football match.

"It breaks my heart to say that on Friday we lost my beautiful uncle Steve. I often shared photos and stories with you all on here about him because I simply adored him. Everybody did," she captioned the snap.

"The smartest and funniest soul you could ever wish to have in your company. Always sharing his talents and love for music, cooking, hiking and writing. Just a few of many. He appreciated every single day he was here, his zest and enthusiasm for life was infectious."

Revealing her nicknames for Steve, the actress added, "I am truly blessed and honoured to have some of my most treasured memories with you Uncle Steve aka 'Uncle Beef', The Mountain Man. The light of our lives. I love you so much and I will miss you beyond belief. May you live on through the music and the mountains."

Emily signed off her message, "Rest easy my wonderful Uncle Beef (red heart emoji.)"

The comedian didn't reveal a cause of death for her uncle.

Her celebrity friends rushed to share their well-wishes, with former "Love Island" host Laura Whitmore, 38, saying, "Ah I'm sorry Emily! Lots of love. Rest in peace Steve." Reality TV's Vicky Pattison, 38, said, "So sorry Em, sending my condolences to you and your family."

Emily's grief comes after she revealed how she is bombarded with hundreds of sexual and abusive messages and X-rated pictures from men on social media, which she revealed in her BBC documentary "Emily Atack: Asking for It".

