 

'Lizzie McGuire' Star Robert Carradine Received Zero in Royalties for the Franchise

The actor who played Hilary Duff's onscreen father in the franchise shows that he didn't get any money in residuals despite the series and movie being available for stream on Disney platform.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robert Carradine received $0 in royalties for "Lizzie McGuire". The 69-year-old actor starred as the father of Hilary Duff's character on the hit Disney Channel series from 2001 until 2004 and reprised his role for "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" in 2003 - both of which are available to stream now on Disney+ to more than 150 million subscribers worldwide - but took to social media on Friday, July 28 to reveal that he does not receive a penny in residuals.

A paycheque from Disney Worldwide Services Inc. reads "Pay Zero and No/100 dollars" to Triple Tap Productions in a photo posted to Instagram and is dated August 30, 2019.

Robert's post comes just days after Screen Actors Guild announced it would go on strike due to concerns over wages for actors and creators in the industry alike, AI technology, and how the profits of digital streaming on services such as Netflix and Disney+ can be divided.

He captioned the post, "Why we're striking…" Robert was inundated with comments of support on his post, including one from "My Girl" actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who wrote, "PERFECT!"

Last week, Robert's on-screen daughter Hilary - who played the title role of angsty teenager Lizzie on the show - performed the track "What Dreams Are Made Of" from the series' cinematic adaptation whilst picketing outside of Paramount Studios.

The strike has caused the biggest shutdown in Hollywood for more than 60 years because the Writers Guild Strike is also on strike, which means that the majority of entertainment projects in the US have been forced to cease production.

Fran Drescher, the president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, said in a press conference, "At some point, you have to say no, 'We are not going to take this anymore!' You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not change the contract too. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all in trouble."

It is thought that the sudden shutdown will mean the cancellation of press junkets and premieres for movies over the summer and the upcoming Emmy Awards - which are set to take place on September 19 - will likely be postponed.

The group representing the studios, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, were quick to note that they are "deeply disappointed" in the decision and insisted that the decision was not in their hands.

In a statement, they said, "We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union's choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses, and more."

"Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods."

