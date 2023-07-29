 

The Eagles' Founding Member Randy Meisner Passed Away at 77

The Eagles' Founding Member Randy Meisner Passed Away at 77
Celebrity

In a statement shared on their website, the band reveals that the late bassist died due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD).

  Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Eagles have lost one of their founding members, Randy Meisner. The rock band announced on Thursday, July 27 that the bassist passed away at the age of 77 in Los Angeles.

Confirming the sad news, the band wrote on their website, "The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD)." They added, "As the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group, Poco, Randy was at the forefront of the musical revolution that began in Los Angeles, in the late 1960s."

"In 1971, Randy, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles and contributed to the band's albums, Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One of These Nights, and Hotel California. He was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998," the statement continued. According to the group, "Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, 'Take It to the Limit'. "

  Editors' Pick

Randy was born on March 8, 1946, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before joining Poco and the Eagles, he was bassist and vocalist for Rick Nelson's Stone Canyon Band. He appeared on the Canyon Band's "In Concert at the Troubadour" (which he co-produced) and "Rudy The Fifth". He also made a cameo in "Easy to Be Free", a documentary of the Stone Canyon Band's 1969 tour.

Randy's death came just weeks after the surviving Eagles members announced their final tour. They will kick off "The Long Goodbye" tour on September 7. "Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages," the band said in an emotional statement.

Funeral arrangements for the late musician are pending.

