 

Kanye West Moves Into Lavish Penthouse After Months Staying in Hotal With Wife Bianca

Kanye has reportedly picked a $20,000-a-month West Hollywood apartment as a new home for him and wife Bianca Censori after they have stayed in a five-star hotel for months.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has relocated to a $20,000-a-month West Hollywood apartment with new wife Bianca Censori. After spending months holed up at the five-star Nobu Ryokan hotel, where suites start at $2,000 per night, the 45-year-old rapper - who is keeping low key after facing criticism over his anti-Semitic comments and social media rants - has moved into a lavish two-bedroom penthouse close to his Yeezy office and the couple couldn't be happier with their new living space.

"Ye is seen out and about but he's still fairly low-key at the minute and focusing solely on his empire, he's not interested in posting and causing drama. Bianca manages everything and is all about her man. Things are going well for them in their marriage, they both seem extremely well-suited and happy together," a source told The US Sun.

"After months spent living at the Nobu Ryokan in Malibu, they have finally found their own home, close to his new HQ on Melrose. It's a gorgeous apartment and the interior is very Ye, it's a unique spot which is an architect's dream."

The "minimalist" property features two-and-a-half bathrooms, a 24-hour concierge and its own valet, a private cinema, a heated pool, a rooftop cafe, and a bar and lounge area. Kanye's new house is close to the 7,4000sq ft showroom he is leasing in Los Angeles, with the building set to be a new "Yeezy HQ," rather than a store selling his merchandise, as previously speculated.

A source said, "The vision for its use has changed to being multi-purpose, it's not just going to be a store. Ye has been hosting parties for three weeks in a row at the venue and giving away sample pieces for his latest collection."

The "Stronger" rapper's move comes shortly after it was revealed his $57 million mansion in Malibu has been left abandoned, with the house - which was designed by architect Tadao Ando - left in severe disrepair, having been partially fitted out with windows and completely gutted internally, leaving only a concrete shell and rusting balconies behind.

