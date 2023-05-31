 

Erika Jayne Sparks Concern After Looking Unrecognizable During Date Night With Lawyer Jim Wilkes

Erika Jayne Sparks Concern After Looking Unrecognizable During Date Night With Lawyer Jim Wilkes
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star and the lawyer, who was recently arrested for assault, enjoy an outing amid her divorce from disgraced former attorney Tom Girardi.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Erika Jayne okay? The 51-year-old Bravolebrity sparked concern among fans after she looked unrecognizable during an apparent date night with lawyer Jim Wilkes over the weekend.

A picture taken during the outing saw "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star donning skintight red leather leggings and a graphic long-sleeve tee and sky-high pumps. The 51-year-old reality TV star and Jim were seen strolling through Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Upon seeing the snap, fans thought that Erika seemingly took her weight loss a little too far. "She looks like she's lost too much weight. Not her biggest fan, but I hope she's okay," one Twitter user commented. "Holy crap she's skinny," another added, while one other similarly wrote, "Wow she's so teeny. I wouldn't have recognized her."

Someone else, meanwhile, accused Erika of consuming Ozempic, the diabetes drug that some people take to lose weight fast. "Dead serious? This is her? Yikes I know we been joking about the ozempic use but this looks more. I hope she's ok," the person said. "Sad thing is the reason I loved her when she first showed up cuz she wasn't a typical BH body type. For real tho I hope she's ok."

  Editors' Pick

"I've never *loved* Erika, but early on I appreciated her as a character, and above all that always loved her physique," another user wrote. "It really bums me out to see her like this in all honesty. No body shaming but this feels unnaturally achieved so take that as you will."

Meanwhile, Erika and Jim's outing came amid her divorce from disgraced former attorney Tom Girardi. She was in Sin City to prepare for her upcoming residency at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. For the outing, Jim, who was recently arrested, opted for a casual look in dark blue jeans and a leather jacket.

Jim was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery. Best known for suing nursing homes on behalf of abused residents, Jim is facing criminal charges after firing two shots inside his home during a domestic dispute with an unknown woman last month.

He claimed the woman had hit him in the head and that he grabbed a handgun since he was afraid she would take it. He also said that he fired a round to scare the woman but that he did not aim the gun at her. The woman, however, alleged that he fired two rounds and then held the gun to her head and torso and threatened to kill her. Authorities revealed that the woman also might be prosecuted for attacking Jim.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ashanti Grinds on Nelly Onstage at Her Las Vegas Concert Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons
Related Posts
Erika Jayne Claps Back at Jennifer Lawrence Over 'Evil' Comment

Erika Jayne Claps Back at Jennifer Lawrence Over 'Evil' Comment

Erika Jayne Declares 'It's a Good Day' After Scoring Win in $5M Fraud Lawsuit

Erika Jayne Declares 'It's a Good Day' After Scoring Win in $5M Fraud Lawsuit

Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins Deny 'Hiring Bots' to Attack Garcelle Beauvais' Son

Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins Deny 'Hiring Bots' to Attack Garcelle Beauvais' Son

Erika Jayne Rips Out Papers When Served With $50M Lawsuit Upon Returning From Lavish Hawaii Vacation

Erika Jayne Rips Out Papers When Served With $50M Lawsuit Upon Returning From Lavish Hawaii Vacation

Latest News
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera
  • May 31, 2023

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera

Ben Platt Engaged to Noah Galvin for Second Time
  • May 31, 2023

Ben Platt Engaged to Noah Galvin for Second Time

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration
  • May 31, 2023

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons
  • May 31, 2023

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career
  • May 31, 2023

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation
  • May 31, 2023

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation

Most Read
Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
Celebrity

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour