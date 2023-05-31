Erika Jayne Sparks Concern After Looking Unrecognizable During Date Night With Lawyer Jim Wilkes

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star and the lawyer, who was recently arrested for assault, enjoy an outing amid her divorce from disgraced former attorney Tom Girardi.

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Erika Jayne okay? The 51-year-old Bravolebrity sparked concern among fans after she looked unrecognizable during an apparent date night with lawyer Jim Wilkes over the weekend.

A picture taken during the outing saw "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star donning skintight red leather leggings and a graphic long-sleeve tee and sky-high pumps. The 51-year-old reality TV star and Jim were seen strolling through Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Upon seeing the snap, fans thought that Erika seemingly took her weight loss a little too far. "She looks like she's lost too much weight. Not her biggest fan, but I hope she's okay," one Twitter user commented. "Holy crap she's skinny," another added, while one other similarly wrote, "Wow she's so teeny. I wouldn't have recognized her."

Someone else, meanwhile, accused Erika of consuming Ozempic, the diabetes drug that some people take to lose weight fast. "Dead serious? This is her? Yikes I know we been joking about the ozempic use but this looks more. I hope she's ok," the person said. "Sad thing is the reason I loved her when she first showed up cuz she wasn't a typical BH body type. For real tho I hope she's ok."

"I've never *loved* Erika, but early on I appreciated her as a character, and above all that always loved her physique," another user wrote. "It really bums me out to see her like this in all honesty. No body shaming but this feels unnaturally achieved so take that as you will."

Meanwhile, Erika and Jim's outing came amid her divorce from disgraced former attorney Tom Girardi. She was in Sin City to prepare for her upcoming residency at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. For the outing, Jim, who was recently arrested, opted for a casual look in dark blue jeans and a leather jacket.

Jim was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery. Best known for suing nursing homes on behalf of abused residents, Jim is facing criminal charges after firing two shots inside his home during a domestic dispute with an unknown woman last month.

He claimed the woman had hit him in the head and that he grabbed a handgun since he was afraid she would take it. He also said that he fired a round to scare the woman but that he did not aim the gun at her. The woman, however, alleged that he fired two rounds and then held the gun to her head and torso and threatened to kill her. Authorities revealed that the woman also might be prosecuted for attacking Jim.

You can share this post!