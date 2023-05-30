 

Sydney Sweeney Hopes to 'Go to Crazy Places' With 'Euphoria' Role

HBO
TV

The 25-year-old actress is 'excited' to reprise her role as Cassie Howard in upcoming season 3 of the HBO teen drama series, saying, 'It's fun to play her.'

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney feels "excited" to shoot season three of "Euphoria". The 25-year-old actress stars as Cassie Howard on the HBO teen drama, and Sydney can't wait to reprise the role for season three of the show.

She told Variety, "I just hope that I get to continue to challenge myself as an actor and get to go to crazy places through her, because she's such a crazy, dramatically heightened character and it's fun to play her. Whatever Sam [Levinson, the show's writer] decides he wants to do with her, I fully entrust in Sam's vision. I'm excited."

Sydney also stars alongside Glen Powell in the romcom "Anyone But You". The actress has likened working with Glen, 34, to attending a "summer camp."

She said, "It was so much fun, honestly. We laughed every single day and the cast and the crew were just a bunch of really great people, and we all got along. It felt like summer camp. It was a great breather from everything else I've done. That was the first time I've done something like that. So I definitely enjoyed it. And I might look for some more."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Sydney revealed that she loves playing the part of "crazy Cassie." The blonde beauty told E! News, "I know that the fans need her to somehow figure out how to get her s**t together but I really hope for a while that I can enjoy crazy Cassie."

Sydney has already appeared in a host of successful TV shows and movies, including "Euphoria", "The White Lotus", "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". However, the actress insists she doesn't have a favorite character. She shared, "I don't think I've ever ranked my characters before - I don't know if I can. That's like having to choose your favourite child, I don't know if I can."

