 

Johnny Depp Apologetic as He Pushes Back Concerts Due to 'Painful' Ankle Fracture

Johnny Depp Apologetic as He Pushes Back Concerts Due to 'Painful' Ankle Fracture
Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen
Music

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has been forced to reschedule his Hollywood Vampires shows after he's advised by doctors to take a break from traveling due to an ankle injury.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp has put on hold a series of concerts after suffering an ankle fracture. The 59-year-old star has shared on social media to reveal news of his injury and to confirm rescheduled dates for the Hollywood Vampires' tour of the US.

"My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time," Johnny - who stars in the band alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry - wrote on Instagram.

"To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!! Again, sincerest apologies. All my love and respect ... J.D. x (sic)"

  Editors' Pick

Johnny subsequently confirmed the rescheduled tour dates for the end of July.

Meanwhile, the news has also been announced on the Hollywood Vampires' Instagram account. The band said in a statement, "We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week."

"Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lala Kent Points Out Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Hypocrisy to Explain Her Anger on Show Reunion

Ashlee Simpson on Her Marriage to Evan Ross: 'It Takes Works'
Related Posts
Johnny Depp Given Hefty Makeover Before Cannes Red Carpet Appearance

Johnny Depp Given Hefty Makeover Before Cannes Red Carpet Appearance

Fans Turned Off by Johnny Depp's 'Rotting' Teeth at Cannes Film Festival

Fans Turned Off by Johnny Depp's 'Rotting' Teeth at Cannes Film Festival

Johnny Depp Has Lost Interest in Hollywood After Amber Heard Feud

Johnny Depp Has Lost Interest in Hollywood After Amber Heard Feud

Johnny Depp Scores New Record-Breaking Deal With Dior

Johnny Depp Scores New Record-Breaking Deal With Dior

Latest News
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Relationship Is 'Not Serious'
  • May 30, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Relationship Is 'Not Serious'

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Most Read
Jewel's Twisted Take on National Anthem at Indy 500 Slammed as 'Extremely Disrespectful'
Music

Jewel's Twisted Take on National Anthem at Indy 500 Slammed as 'Extremely Disrespectful'

Beyonce Leads Concertgoers to Pay Respect to Tina Turner During Paris Show

Beyonce Leads Concertgoers to Pay Respect to Tina Turner During Paris Show

Taylor Swift Gives 'Karma' Remix ft. Ice Spice Music Video Treatment

Taylor Swift Gives 'Karma' Remix ft. Ice Spice Music Video Treatment

Lana Del Rey Stops Show in Brazil to Find Her Missing Vape

Lana Del Rey Stops Show in Brazil to Find Her Missing Vape

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Surpasses Taylor Swift's Record on Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Surpasses Taylor Swift's Record on Billboard 200

Destiny's Child's Manager Is Hopeful to See the Group Reunite for One More Album

Destiny's Child's Manager Is Hopeful to See the Group Reunite for One More Album

Ice Spice Breaks New Streaming Record With Taylor Swift's 'Karma' Remix

Ice Spice Breaks New Streaming Record With Taylor Swift's 'Karma' Remix

Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar Plays First Live Show in More Than 20 Years

Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar Plays First Live Show in More Than 20 Years

Artist of the Week: Jonas Brothers

Artist of the Week: Jonas Brothers