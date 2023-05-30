Johnny Depp Apologetic as He Pushes Back Concerts Due to 'Painful' Ankle Fracture

Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen Music

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has been forced to reschedule his Hollywood Vampires shows after he's advised by doctors to take a break from traveling due to an ankle injury.

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp has put on hold a series of concerts after suffering an ankle fracture. The 59-year-old star has shared on social media to reveal news of his injury and to confirm rescheduled dates for the Hollywood Vampires' tour of the US.

"My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time," Johnny - who stars in the band alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry - wrote on Instagram.

"To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!! Again, sincerest apologies. All my love and respect ... J.D. x (sic)"

Johnny subsequently confirmed the rescheduled tour dates for the end of July.

Meanwhile, the news has also been announced on the Hollywood Vampires' Instagram account. The band said in a statement, "We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week."

"Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."

You can share this post!