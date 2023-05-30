 

Lala Kent Points Out Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Hypocrisy to Explain Her Anger on Show Reunion

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star insists she both cares about Ariana Madix and is irked by Raquel and Tom's hypocrisy when she slammed the duo during their TV show reunion.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent explains why she was fuming during the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion. The 32-year-old beauty has posted on social media to defend her behaviour during the TV reunion, revealing that she wanted to defend Ariana Madix while also bashing Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss over their months-long affair.

"Remember, Raquel was calling me a 'mistress bimbo' well into her affair with her best friend's man. Sandoval always tried to school me on being real," Lala wrote on Instagram.

"I love my friend Ariana, so of course I was going to defend her… how heavy I went though, was due to what Raquel and Sandoval had constantly pushed onto me, while they were doing what they were doing. I was out for blood. 2 things can be true at once (sic)."

Ariana, 37, split from Tom after it was revealed that he had an affair with Raquel. And Ariana recently revealed that she won't film with Tom or Raquel ever again. She told the New York Times newspaper, "I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck."

Ariana also accused Tom of having "no integrity." Asked why the public has latched onto the cheating scandal, she replied, "I think our relationship was so longstanding that people, including myself, saw it as end game."

"I also think the people involved were so duplicitous and deceitful. [Tom] was also someone who was constantly preaching about integrity when it came to other people taking accountability and I think that shift in him - having no integrity - is something that shocked people. Plus, there are also so many people who can relate to the situation and can put themselves in my shoes."

