 

Ice Spice Breaks New Streaming Record With Taylor Swift's 'Karma' Remix

Music

The Bronx star earns the biggest streaming debut for a female rapper in global Spotify history after her collaboration with the Grammy-winning singer racked up 5.036 million streams on its first day.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice has reached a new accomplishment in her music career. The Bronx star just broke record for biggest streaming debut for a female rapper thanks to her feature on Taylor Swift's "Karma" remix, which is a part of the latter's "Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)".

Revealing the news was Chart Data. Its Twitter account declared, "Ice Spice earns the biggest streaming debut for a female rapper in global Spotify history with 'Karma' remix."

Ice Spice's latest achievement came after "Karma" remix racked up 5.036 million streams on its first day. She surpassed her "Princess Diana" collaborator, Nicki Minaj, who previously held the record with "Super Freaky Girl". The latter track was released back in August 2022 and it opened with a reported 3.021 million streams.

To celebrate the great news, Ice Spice re-shared Chart Data's tweet. In her own message, she wrote, "swifties x munchkins = [red heart emoji]."

Ice Spice also posted a photo of her and Taylor taking the stage together during the Grammy winner's "The Eras Tour" stop in New Jersey. Alongside the snap, she gave a shout-out to her collaborator, "taylor & the swifties showed me so much love thank yuuuu & btw big fat thank u to my real munchkins that wanna see a b***h win, i love u 4L."

"Karma" remix arrived on Friday, May 26 along with its official music video. In the visuals, the pop star and the femcee can be seen exploring outer space and some unusual locations.

At some points in the video, Taylor can be seen being trapped in an hourglass, standing on the top of a storybook, and cuddling up to a giant white cat. Ice Spice then shows up, joining the country-pop star and the two later lasso planets together. As the video transitions, the pai row in a boat across an ocean.

