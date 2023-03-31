 

Former 'Bachelorette' Star Joshua Tylerbest Arrested on Possession of Child Pornography Charges

Former 'Bachelorette' Star Joshua Tylerbest Arrested on Possession of Child Pornography Charges
Celebrity

The former contestant on Katie Thurston's season of the dating show has been charged with 15 felony counts of possession of materials showing a sexual performance by a child.

  • Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joshua Tylerbest is facing serious legal trouble. The former contestant on Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" was arrested and charged with "possession of child pornography."

The 27-year-old IT consultant was busted in Miami, Florida. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, March 30, he was taken into police custody last month after a Google account registered to him was flagged for allegedly uploading approximately 50 images/videos showing child sexual abuse.

Authorities allegedly found evidence that Joshua had been interacting with images. In addition to the Google account, police searched his residence and seized several electronic items, including his iPhone, which allegedly contained 15 files they deemed child pornography involving some children under the age of 10.

Joshua was charged with 15 felony counts of possession of materials showing a sexual performance by a child. He pled not guilty and was released on a $5,000 bond, according to the online records.

  Editors' Pick

Joshua's next court date is scheduled for June 7. Following the arrest, the former reality star appeared to have deleted his Instagram account.

Joshua was eliminated during week 4 of Katie's season of "The Bachelorette". Joshua went on to get engaged to Blake Moynes in the season finale but their relationship ended in October 2021.

"Josh loves hard and says there is really no other way to put it. He is humble, kind-hearted and goofy, but he's also a hopeless romantic who has always been very in touch with his emotions," his ABC bio read. "Josh is looking for a woman that is kind, open-minded, ambitious and adventurous. He consistently strives to be genuine and wants to find a partner who will do the same."

The network noted at the time that "Josh is extremely family oriented and finding someone he can bring home to hang with his amazing family for a night of barbecue and playing cards is his dream come true."

Joshua has not yet commented on the arrest.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Flo Rida Speaks Out After Son Suffers Serious Injury Following 'Tragic' Five-Stories Fall

LFO's Brad Fischetti Struggles to Process Ex-Bandmate Brian 'Brizz' Gillis' 'Tragic' Death
Latest News
Offset Responds to Ex-Label Quality Control's Case Dismissal Request, Cites ‘Wrongful Interference
  • Mar 31, 2023

Offset Responds to Ex-Label Quality Control's Case Dismissal Request, Cites ‘Wrongful Interference

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seen 'Openly Kissing' Amid Dating Rumors
  • Mar 31, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seen 'Openly Kissing' Amid Dating Rumors

LFO's Brad Fischetti Struggles to Process Ex-Bandmate Brian 'Brizz' Gillis' 'Tragic' Death
  • Mar 31, 2023

LFO's Brad Fischetti Struggles to Process Ex-Bandmate Brian 'Brizz' Gillis' 'Tragic' Death

Donald Trump Indicted for Hush Money by NY Grand Jury
  • Mar 31, 2023

Donald Trump Indicted for Hush Money by NY Grand Jury

Former 'Bachelorette' Star Joshua Tylerbest Arrested on Possession of Child Pornography Charges
  • Mar 31, 2023

Former 'Bachelorette' Star Joshua Tylerbest Arrested on Possession of Child Pornography Charges

Gwyneth Paltrow Awarded $1 After Winning Ski Crash Lawsuit
  • Mar 31, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Awarded $1 After Winning Ski Crash Lawsuit

Most Read
'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy
Celebrity

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Matt Damon Refuses to End 'Feud' With Jimmy Kimmel: 'He's a Terrible Human Being'

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Leonardo DiCaprio and 'White Lotus' Actress Simona Tabasco Attend Luxury Car Party in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio and 'White Lotus' Actress Simona Tabasco Attend Luxury Car Party in NYC

Latto Blasted for Her Lyrics That Seemingly Confirm Her Romance With 21 Savage

Latto Blasted for Her Lyrics That Seemingly Confirm Her Romance With 21 Savage

Jake Paul Caught Kissing Olympic Speed Skater Jutta Leerdam Three Months After Julia Rose Split

Jake Paul Caught Kissing Olympic Speed Skater Jutta Leerdam Three Months After Julia Rose Split

Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism

Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism

Mike Myers Slams Claim He Got Radio DJ Fired for Making Eye Contact

Mike Myers Slams Claim He Got Radio DJ Fired for Making Eye Contact

Details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundations Leaked Online

Details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundations Leaked Online