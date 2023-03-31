Megan Thee Stallion Trends on Twitter After Her First Pitch at Houston Astros Opening Day Game

Instagram Celebrity

The self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach is currently in her hometown as she's scheduled to perform at the AT&T Block Party in Houston's Discovery Green park as part of the NBA's Men's Final Four weekend.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion definitely did an amazing job. The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker is trending on Twitter after she threw the ceremonial first pitch at Houston Astros opening day game.

On Thursday, March 30, the 28-year-old rap star threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros' opening day game against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach, who's a Houston native herself, threw a fairly good pitch that was slightly to the outside.

In a clip shared by ESPN, Meg could be seen showcasing her fit physique as she donned an Astros jersey, white trousers and a Hot Girl chain. The "Sweetest Pie" raptress threw the first pitch to infielder David Hensley, who smoothly caught the ball.

Meg is currently in her hometown, Houston, as she's scheduled to perform at the AT&T Block Party in Houston's Discovery Green park as part of the NBA's Men's Final Four weekend. This will mark her first performance since her highly-publicized legal battle with Tory Lanez over the July 2020 shooting. This will also be her first hometown show since 2019 as she was slated to have another performance in late 2021 but canceled out of respect for the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

"There's no place I'd rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston," Meg expressed her excitement in a statement. "The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can't wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I'm looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them."

The rest of the festival will include more superstar performances, day two will feature Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers while day three will offer Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton.

In other news, Meg is in talks to join the cast of Josh and Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie's new Netflix movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "WAP" rapper, born Megan Pete, will appear opposite headlining star Adam Sandler, who last teamed with the Safdies for the acclaimed 2019 crime drama "Uncut Gems".

