 

Michael Fassbender and Wife Alicia Vikander to Team Up in Thriller 'Hope'

Michael Fassbender and Wife Alicia Vikander to Team Up in Thriller 'Hope'
Glamour Magazine
Movie

The upcoming movie directed by South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin will mark the real-life couple's second onscreen collaboration after 'The Light Between Oceans'.

  • Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are attached to the thriller "Hope". The husband and wife are expected to play key roles in the new feature from the South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin.

The predominantly Korean-language movie revolves around the residents of Hopo Port, where a mysterious discovery is made on the outskirts of the remote harbour town. The residents soon discover themselves in a desperate fight for survival against something that has never been encountered before.

It is understood Fassbender and Vikander will speak English in the film and were keen to feature after being impressed by the director's previous work - which includes the 2016 hit "The Waiting". It will mark the second time the couple have featured together in the same film after "The Light Between Oceans".

  Editors' Pick

Additional casting and pre-production is underway for a shoot later this year in South Korea. Korean producer-distributor Plus M Entertainment are providing financial support for the project.

Na said, "Oftentimes, a person's goodwill can lead to unintended catastrophe simply because of differences in perspective. My hope for this film is to cinematically capture that phenomenon in a way that has yet to be seen."

On the decision to finance the movie, Plus M said, "Director Na's new project 'Hope' is not only a high-quality film but an enthusiastic project that has the potential to expand its IP to various content distribution channels. Above all, we've decided to invest in this project because we have the utmost trust in director Na's creative vision. Plus M will collaborate and support 'Hope' to make it a global success."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Rust' Prosecutor Who Charged Alec Baldwin With Involuntary Manslaughter Has Quit the Case

Kate Hudson Praises Mom Goldie Hawn for Telling Off Critics Despite Risk of Being Seen as Difficult
Latest News
Guy Pearce Says Sorry for Suggesting Trans Roles Shouldn't Be Limited to Trans Actors
  • Mar 31, 2023

Guy Pearce Says Sorry for Suggesting Trans Roles Shouldn't Be Limited to Trans Actors

Tamika Scott Shares Receipt After Sister LaTocha Denies She and Her Husband Stole $30K
  • Mar 31, 2023

Tamika Scott Shares Receipt After Sister LaTocha Denies She and Her Husband Stole $30K

Katherine Heigl's Husband Josh Kelley Threatens to 'Leave' If She Gets Any More Pets
  • Mar 31, 2023

Katherine Heigl's Husband Josh Kelley Threatens to 'Leave' If She Gets Any More Pets

Russell Crowe Feels 'Slight Edge of Jealousy' Towards 'Gladiator 2' Cast as He's Snubbed From Sequel
  • Mar 31, 2023

Russell Crowe Feels 'Slight Edge of Jealousy' Towards 'Gladiator 2' Cast as He's Snubbed From Sequel

Kate Hudson Praises Mom Goldie Hawn for Telling Off Critics Despite Risk of Being Seen as Difficult
  • Mar 31, 2023

Kate Hudson Praises Mom Goldie Hawn for Telling Off Critics Despite Risk of Being Seen as Difficult

Summer Walker Flaunts Taut Tummy in Bikini 3 Months After Welcoming Twins
  • Mar 31, 2023

Summer Walker Flaunts Taut Tummy in Bikini 3 Months After Welcoming Twins

Most Read
Leaked 'Captain America: New World Order' Set Photos Give First Look at Liv Tyler's Return
Movie

Leaked 'Captain America: New World Order' Set Photos Give First Look at Liv Tyler's Return

Zendaya Named Recipient of Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon 2023

Zendaya Named Recipient of Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon 2023

Eddie Murphy to Find Himself Mixed Up in Heist Attempt in New Comedy 'The Pick Up'

Eddie Murphy to Find Himself Mixed Up in Heist Attempt in New Comedy 'The Pick Up'

Sharon Stone Only Earned a Fraction of Michael Douglas' Paycheck for 'Basic Instinct'

Sharon Stone Only Earned a Fraction of Michael Douglas' Paycheck for 'Basic Instinct'

Seth Rogen Hints at 'Fast and Furious'-Style Spin-Off for His 'Mario Bros.' Character

Seth Rogen Hints at 'Fast and Furious'-Style Spin-Off for His 'Mario Bros.' Character

Rege-Jean Page Had a 'Wild' Exercise to Get Into His 'Dungeons and Dragons' Character

Rege-Jean Page Had a 'Wild' Exercise to Get Into His 'Dungeons and Dragons' Character

Nicolas Cage Shuts Down 'Renfield' Director's Claim That He Went Method Acting to Play Dracula

Nicolas Cage Shuts Down 'Renfield' Director's Claim That He Went Method Acting to Play Dracula

Michael Fassbender and Wife Alicia Vikander to Team Up in Thriller 'Hope'

Michael Fassbender and Wife Alicia Vikander to Team Up in Thriller 'Hope'

Russell Crowe Feels 'Slight Edge of Jealousy' Towards 'Gladiator 2' Cast as He's Snubbed From Sequel

Russell Crowe Feels 'Slight Edge of Jealousy' Towards 'Gladiator 2' Cast as He's Snubbed From Sequel