Jake Gyllenhaal Accused of Making Ali Fedotowsky Cry After Rude Red Carpet Encounter

Speaking of her worst celebrity encounter, the former 'Bachelorette' star recalls the time the 'Brokeback Mountain' actor ignored a question from her when she worked as an E! News correspondent.

Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ali Fedotowsky couldn't shake off the memory of her first encounter with Jake Gyllenhaal. The former reality TV star has accused the actor of making her cry with his rude behavior during their red carpet interaction.

During her appearance in a Wednesday, March 29 episode of "Women On Top" podcast, Ali was asked by Roxy Manning about her worst celebrity encounter while working as an E! News correspondent. "Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal, I'm going to Taylor Swift you right now," the former "The Bachelorette" star said, referencing Taylor's numerous songs about her past romance with the "Nightcrawler" star.

"Jake Gyllenhaal shows up for the red carpet ... my first red carpet for E! News," the 38-year-old TV personality recalled. "He walks up, I'm shaking in my heels - which, I'm horrible in heels - and I say to him, 'Hi, Jake who'd you bring tonight?' Like, for a date, like, who's your date tonight? ... He goes, 'bye bye,' and walked away from me."

Ali remembered she "started crying," fearing that she was going to lose her job after failing to interview Jake. However, she claimed to have witnessed the actor give another interviewer the same treatment at the event.

"There's an interviewer next to me and her question to him was 'So, if you don't get an Oscar for this film, those tattoos totally should,' because he was all tatted up for his film, and he goes 'bye' and walked away because he is a serious actor," the former "The Bachelor" contestant continued.

Ali, who worked for the entertainment news company from 2013 to 2015, never really enjoyed the job. She called the position her "least favorite job [she] ever had," explaining, "It was just not for me. ... It really ate away at my self-confidence."

She admitted that she doesn't have patience for stars who are rude to interviewers. "I've walked so many red carpets because of 'The Bachelorette' and done countless interviews and I know how easy it is to be nice," she claimed.

Despite her bad experience as a news correspondent, Ali did meet some nice celebrities. "Tom Hanks [is the] nicest guy ever," she shared. "[I] want him to be my second dad." She also called Kris Jenner "the kindest, nicest human being," before gushing over the famous klan, "All the Kardashians, Kim [Kardashian], they're so kind. Reality stars in general are so nice."

