 

Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication After Altercation at Restaurant

Police respond to a report of disturbance at a Thai restaurant in Burbank where the 'Jackass' star is found arguing with a woman, while his estranged wife and son are eating.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bam Margera has landed himself in another trouble with the law. The skateboarder has been arrested for public intoxication after allegedly making a scene at a restaurant while dining out with his estranged wife and son.

The troubled star was out for lunch at a Thai food restaurant in Burbank on Wednesday, March 29 when the cops were called at around 3:45 P.M. local time, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. When officers arrived, they found the "Jackass" star in a shouting match with a woman that continued to escalate even with the cops' presence.

Despite the intervention from police, Bam allegedly couldn't get himself under control. He was arrested and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication.

In Instagram Live footage shared by comedian Evan Breen, the 43-year-old looked upset, walking in and out of the restaurant while cops looked on. At one point, he was seen taking a seat on a curb while seemingly having a heated conversation with the responding officers.

While Bam's wife Nikki Boyd and their son Phoenix were inside the restaurant, it's unclear if she was the woman he was allegedly yelling at.

A rep for Bam has not immediately responded to requests for a comment on his latest arrest.

Earlier this month, Bam was arrested for domestic violence after an altercation with a woman who is not his estranged wife. On March 2, deputies were called to a home in Escondido, California after he was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend which turned physical.

Bam was accused of kicking the woman, whose identity has yet to be released to public. He was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a charge of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent.

Bam was released from custody after posting $50,000 bail the day after his arrest. A spokesperson for the District Attorney's office later confirmed no charges will be filed in the case from their office, as they only file charges when they believe they can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt.

