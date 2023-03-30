 

Rebel Wilson Recalls Being 'Dumped' by Woman in 'Public Eye' Before Meeting Fiancee Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson Recalls Being 'Dumped' by Woman in 'Public Eye' Before Meeting Fiancee Ramona Agruma
Instagram
Celebrity

During the 'U Up?' podcast interview, the 'Pitch Perfect' actress credits the bitter experience as it led her to 'open up' her heart for a same-sex relationship.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson has recalled moments before she met her fiancee Ramona Agruma. In a new podcast interview, the "Pitch Perfect" actress revealed how she "got dumped" by a woman in the "public eye."

In the Wednesday, March 29 episode of the "U Up?" podcast, the 43-year-old actress admitted that "dalliance" made her "open to meeting" Ramona. While she did not name the individual "out of respect" for their privacy, she detailed their "very important" time together.

"I met a woman and had, like, feelings for her, which totally came as a blindside," Rebel shared, "It wasn't what I was expecting." The Australian actress went on to admit that she had a "hard" time telling the person they were "attracted to them."

Rebel explained, "I said the words, 'I don't want to offend you, but are you interested in women?' I've never had a conversation like that [before] because I was dating dudes and never had to talk about sexuality." She continued, "She was like, 'I have feelings for you as well.' "

Although the connection "didn't end up going anywhere really" and Rebel "got dumped," she credited the experience with "opening [her] heart up for a same-sex relationship." She then said that Ramona's "the next woman [she] felt that way about."

  Editors' Pick

In June last year, Rebel came out at the same time as introducing her fashion designer partner to her fans. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," the "Bridesmaids" star wrote via Instagram at the time.

In November of that same year, Rebel and Ramona sparked engagement rumors. While Rebel waited until February to confirm her "magical" Disneyland proposal, she did announce in November 2022 that she had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

While sharing behind-the-scene story of the proposal, Rebel told Drew Barrymore during her appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show", "I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in and, you know, I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, really romantic."

When it came to the heartfelt moment, Rebel confessed she didn't actually know how to propose and just winged it. She remembered, "She said yes. And I was like, 'Do I get down on one knee? What do I do?' And I was like, 'I may as well,' so I got down on one knee. And then she was like, 'What are you doing?' And goes, 'Well, you can't be the only one on your knee,' so she got down as well."

It was a perfect moment for the couple and Rebel was "so overwhelmed" that after they moved onto a new ride at the park, she needed "five minutes" to compose herself before they properly carried on with their magical day.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Fans React to Ice Spice Being Taunted by Alleged Chain Snatchers

Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication After Altercation at Restaurant
Related Posts
Rebel Wilson Thinks Meghan Markle 'Wasn't as Naturally Warm' on Their First Meeting

Rebel Wilson Thinks Meghan Markle 'Wasn't as Naturally Warm' on Their First Meeting

Rebel Wilson Explains Why She Got Banned From Disneyland for 30 Days

Rebel Wilson Explains Why She Got Banned From Disneyland for 30 Days

Rebel Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Story of Her Disneyland Proposal

Rebel Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Story of Her Disneyland Proposal

Rebel Wilson Announces Engagement to Ramona Agruma, Gives Fans a Look at Their Disneyland Proposal

Rebel Wilson Announces Engagement to Ramona Agruma, Gives Fans a Look at Their Disneyland Proposal

Latest News
Elon Musk Issues Warning Against Out of Control AI Advances
  • Mar 30, 2023

Elon Musk Issues Warning Against Out of Control AI Advances

Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication After Altercation at Restaurant
  • Mar 30, 2023

Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication After Altercation at Restaurant

Report: Angelina Jolie Set to Start Clothing and Jewelry Business
  • Mar 30, 2023

Report: Angelina Jolie Set to Start Clothing and Jewelry Business

Harry Kane and Kate Goodland Expecting Baby No. 4
  • Mar 30, 2023

Harry Kane and Kate Goodland Expecting Baby No. 4

Rebel Wilson Recalls Being 'Dumped' by Woman in 'Public Eye' Before Meeting Fiancee Ramona Agruma
  • Mar 30, 2023

Rebel Wilson Recalls Being 'Dumped' by Woman in 'Public Eye' Before Meeting Fiancee Ramona Agruma

Fans React to Ice Spice Being Taunted by Alleged Chain Snatchers
  • Mar 30, 2023

Fans React to Ice Spice Being Taunted by Alleged Chain Snatchers

Most Read
Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage
Celebrity

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant