Rebel Wilson Recalls Being 'Dumped' by Woman in 'Public Eye' Before Meeting Fiancee Ramona Agruma

During the 'U Up?' podcast interview, the 'Pitch Perfect' actress credits the bitter experience as it led her to 'open up' her heart for a same-sex relationship.

Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson has recalled moments before she met her fiancee Ramona Agruma. In a new podcast interview, the "Pitch Perfect" actress revealed how she "got dumped" by a woman in the "public eye."

In the Wednesday, March 29 episode of the "U Up?" podcast, the 43-year-old actress admitted that "dalliance" made her "open to meeting" Ramona. While she did not name the individual "out of respect" for their privacy, she detailed their "very important" time together.

"I met a woman and had, like, feelings for her, which totally came as a blindside," Rebel shared, "It wasn't what I was expecting." The Australian actress went on to admit that she had a "hard" time telling the person they were "attracted to them."

Rebel explained, "I said the words, 'I don't want to offend you, but are you interested in women?' I've never had a conversation like that [before] because I was dating dudes and never had to talk about sexuality." She continued, "She was like, 'I have feelings for you as well.' "

Although the connection "didn't end up going anywhere really" and Rebel "got dumped," she credited the experience with "opening [her] heart up for a same-sex relationship." She then said that Ramona's "the next woman [she] felt that way about."

In June last year, Rebel came out at the same time as introducing her fashion designer partner to her fans. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," the "Bridesmaids" star wrote via Instagram at the time.

In November of that same year, Rebel and Ramona sparked engagement rumors. While Rebel waited until February to confirm her "magical" Disneyland proposal, she did announce in November 2022 that she had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

While sharing behind-the-scene story of the proposal, Rebel told Drew Barrymore during her appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show", "I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in and, you know, I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, really romantic."

When it came to the heartfelt moment, Rebel confessed she didn't actually know how to propose and just winged it. She remembered, "She said yes. And I was like, 'Do I get down on one knee? What do I do?' And I was like, 'I may as well,' so I got down on one knee. And then she was like, 'What are you doing?' And goes, 'Well, you can't be the only one on your knee,' so she got down as well."

It was a perfect moment for the couple and Rebel was "so overwhelmed" that after they moved onto a new ride at the park, she needed "five minutes" to compose herself before they properly carried on with their magical day.

