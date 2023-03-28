Chris Pine Wants Fans to Escape From 'S*****' World When Watching 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Paramount Pictures Movie

The 'Wonder Woman' actor hopes fans will be able to get away from real-world problems when they watch his new movie 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'.

AceShowbiz - Chris Pine wants "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" to provide escapism for film fans. The 42-year-old actor plays Edgin Darvis in the movie based on the role-playing game of the same name and hopes that the fantasy flick gives viewers a chance to get away from real-world problems.

"I've seen this film probably more than I've seen many of my other films because I love watching it with an audience," Chris told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on Sunday, March 26.

"To come out and see audience's faces, you see exactly what cinema should do, which is people are, like, alive. They want to talk about it. They're in a great mood. The world is so s***** so why not use this vehicle - big budget cinema - to make people feel better."

Pine revealed that he drew inspiration from classic 1980s movies for the role of Edgin. The "Wonder Woman" star said, "There's like a bit of the swashbuckler to this guy in the world, which I love. I'm an 80s baby. So all of my reference were 80s. So this movie to me was like 'Goonies', 'NeverEnding Story', it was a bit of 'Indiana Jones'. Fast forward, and maybe it's a bit of 'Pirates'. All kind of mashed together with his big heart."

Chris was also relieved that he didn't have to do any stunts for the movie, which also features Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant. He said, "I don't do any stunts in this film. Nothing. I have no action. All I do is run. Run away from s***. All these poor schmucks had to do all this martial arts training on the weekends and I was taking walks on the beach. I was reading, caught up on my Netflix. I had a great time."

