 

Kelvin Harrison Jr. Learned Violin 6 Hours a Day to Play Black Mozart in 'Chevalier'

Kelvin Harrison Jr. Learned Violin 6 Hours a Day to Play Black Mozart in 'Chevalier'
Searchlight Pictures
Movie

The 'Trial of the Chicago 7' actor talks about working intensely with his music teacher father to prepare for his role as Joseph Bologne, the musician hailed as the Black Mozart.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelvin Harrison Jr. learned to play the violin six hours a day for "Chevalier". The 28-year-old actor portrays the violinist and composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, in the new biographical film and worked intensely with his music teacher father Kelvin Harrison to master the instrument.

"I wanted to go and be with him because he's a music teacher. I knew he could guide me in how to pace myself. He said, 'We're going to do four to six hours daily. We can break it up the morning, before lunch or after lunch and before you go to bed at night,' " Kelvin told Variety about the learning process.

  Editors' Pick

In the movie, Chevalier climbs the ranks in French society during the 18th century for his celebrated musical work and the "Cyrano" actor was "blown away" by the story of the composer who has been hailed as the Black Mozart.

He said, "I had no clue who he was, but he was pretty bold, and I was blown away by him. What touched me the most was the resilience he had despite the amount of rejection."

Kelvin hopes that the new film gives Chevalier the recognition he "deserves" for his story and musical work. The "Elvis" star said, "What I was so excited to do is give him an opportunity, where he wasn't put second and where he wasn't discarded of, and giving him my full undivided attention. This movie ultimately will give him the big stage, the love, respect and fandom that he deserves."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift's Ex Label Boss Scott Borchetta Hospitalized After Taking 'Big Hit' in Race Car Crash

Chris Pine Wants Fans to Escape From 'S*****' World When Watching 'Dungeons and Dragons'
Latest News
Chris Pine Wants Fans to Escape From 'S*****' World When Watching 'Dungeons and Dragons'
  • Mar 28, 2023

Chris Pine Wants Fans to Escape From 'S*****' World When Watching 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Kelvin Harrison Jr. Learned Violin 6 Hours a Day to Play Black Mozart in 'Chevalier'
  • Mar 28, 2023

Kelvin Harrison Jr. Learned Violin 6 Hours a Day to Play Black Mozart in 'Chevalier'

Wendy Williams' Rep Denies Rumors Podcast Show Is 'Canceled'
  • Mar 28, 2023

Wendy Williams' Rep Denies Rumors Podcast Show Is 'Canceled'

Taylor Swift's Ex Label Boss Scott Borchetta Hospitalized After Taking 'Big Hit' in Race Car Crash
  • Mar 28, 2023

Taylor Swift's Ex Label Boss Scott Borchetta Hospitalized After Taking 'Big Hit' in Race Car Crash

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Live Performance of 'Jaded' for Her 'Backyard Sessions'
  • Mar 28, 2023

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Live Performance of 'Jaded' for Her 'Backyard Sessions'

Lenny Kravitz Praises Daughter Zoe for 'Gracefully' Navigating Her Career
  • Mar 28, 2023

Lenny Kravitz Praises Daughter Zoe for 'Gracefully' Navigating Her Career

Most Read
Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'
Movie

Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'

Jonathan Majors Accused of Taking Dangerous Steroid on 'Creed 3' Set After Domestic Violence Arrest

Jonathan Majors Accused of Taking Dangerous Steroid on 'Creed 3' Set After Domestic Violence Arrest

Lenny Kravitz Shocked as Many Still Call Him by 'Hunger Games' Character Decade After Film's Release

Lenny Kravitz Shocked as Many Still Call Him by 'Hunger Games' Character Decade After Film's Release

Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script

Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script

Rina Sawayama Rejected 'John Wick 4' Before Finally Agreeing After Hanging Out With Keanu on Set

Rina Sawayama Rejected 'John Wick 4' Before Finally Agreeing After Hanging Out With Keanu on Set

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Shatters Franchise Record as It Debuts Atop Box Office

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Shatters Franchise Record as It Debuts Atop Box Office

Ariana Grande Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Looks From 'Wicked' Set With Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Looks From 'Wicked' Set With Cynthia Erivo

'Joker 2': Lady GaGa Seen in Harley Quinn's Costume for the First Time on Set

'Joker 2': Lady GaGa Seen in Harley Quinn's Costume for the First Time on Set

Keanu Reeves Says 'Shotgun' Is 'Awesome' After Filming 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves Says 'Shotgun' Is 'Awesome' After Filming 'John Wick: Chapter 4'