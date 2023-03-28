Drake Cancels Lollapalooza Brazil Set After Partying With 50 Cent

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Music

In an official statement released on social media, it's informed that the 'Jimmy Cooks' hitmaker is unable to perform at the festival due to missing important members of his production team.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake risks facing the wrath of his fans after canceling his scheduled performance at Lollapalooza Brazil. The Canadian superstar was set to headline day 3 of the festival in Sao Paulo, but was unable to make it due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Drizzy was originally set to perform on Sunday night, March 26. However, he unexpectedly canceled his set because he missed important members of his production team.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential to the realization of the Lollapalooza show in Sao Paulo," read a statement released by the festival on social media. "Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control. Sorry."

Drake was quickly replaced with Skrillex on the bill. The festival also offered day 3 ticketholders the opportunity for a refund, but many were still upset that the "Toosie Slide" hitmaker didn't appear as scheduled.

Drake was spotted partying with 50 Cent less than 24 hours before his scheduled set at Lollapalooza. He was seen at Fiddy's birthday celebration at Booby Trap on the River in Miami.

An unverified claim shared, "The flight that left Bogota to take Drake to Sao Paulo was suddenly diverted to Miami. Logistical problems were alleged to be able to perform in Brazil and now this video of him partying with 50 Cent is coming out."

Fans soon called Drizzy out for missing the festival after partying the night before. "Not he called out to go outside," one person tweeted. Another remarked, "Not cool drake."

A third jokingly suggested, "Drake was the missing member." Another warned the star, "As long as he don't try that at his Chicago show."

Someone else, however, didn't believe that Drake canceled his set because he was partying the night before. "Yall think Drake going to miss a performance dur to going out? Thats the dumbest s**t i ever heard. He been in the game 13 years," the fan defended the rapper.

Drake has not personally addressed the canceled gig.

You can share this post!