 

Julia Fox Releases Memoir, Claims She Wrote 'Every Single Word' of the Book

The 'Uncut Gems' actress has put out a tell-all book titled 'Down the Drain' and described penning 'every single word' of the biography as a 'surreal' experience.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has penned "every single word" of her memoir. The 33-year-old actress - who's known for dating rapper Kanye West for a short period of time in 2022 following his divorce from Kim Kardashian - has written her story in a new book called "Down the Drain" and explained that the process has been "surreal" but admitted that writing is something she "always wanted" to do.

"DOWN THE DRAIN IS FINALLY HERE!!!!! ~link in bio for pre order~ this is so surreal… ever since I was a kid I always wanted to be a writer and after writing every single word in this book, it's safe to say I AM ONE!!!! Thank you @simonbooks for taking a chance on me and everyone who worked on this amazing cover @richieshazam @brianaandalore @errolkaradag @julianwolfstoller (sic)," she wrote on Instagram.

Described by publishers Simon and Schuster as a "true literary achievement," the autobiography will reportedly "chronicle Julia's shocking life and unyielding determination to not only survive but achieve her dreams" as she displays her "commitment to authenticity" throughout the work.

The "Uncut Gems" star - who has two-year-old son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev - is due to release the tome on October 10 2023 and previously teased that the upcoming release was a "masterpiece" but was hesitant to give too much away at the time out of her own "superstition."

She told Variety, "I don't want to give too much of it away, because I'm very superstitious so I don't like to speak of things before they're finished. It's so far a masterpiece if I do say so myself...it was a memoir at first, but now it's just like my first book!"

