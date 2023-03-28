 

Blac Chyna Gets Rid of 'Demonic' Tattoo to Remove All of Her 'Negative Energy'

Blac Chyna Gets Rid of 'Demonic' Tattoo to Remove All of Her 'Negative Energy'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Rob and Chyna' star continues her journey to cleanse herself of anything that might have negative effects on her following her dramatic make-under.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna gets rid of a tattoo of a demon to release all her "negative energy." After recently embarking on a "life-changing journey" to embrace her natural beauty by having breast and bum reduction surgeries, removing filler from her lips and face, now the 34-year-old model-turned-reality TV star has decided to wipe away some of her body art - including a large inking of the demon Baphomet on her hip.

"I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back ... It gots to come off. You know what I mean? I'm about to have no mark of the beast - anything like that. When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me. I just don't want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore," she documented her tattoo removal sessions in a video posted on Instagram, telling her followers.

  Editors' Pick

Blac Chyna is also removing tattoos dedicated to ex-boyfriends Almighty Jay and Tyga. The star credits her baptism last year with helping her change her life and she's insisted she wants to go back to being her true self - Angela White - before she became Blac Chyna.

In a post on Instagram, she explained her decision to remove her fillers, saying, "Basically, I want to dissolve all of it. Just dissolve it. Back to the baseline … I'm tired of the look. And it's just not flattering; it's not what I look like. It totally changed my face, and I'm just ready to get back to Angela ... Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna, you know what I mean? I feel like I've outgrown that, and it's just time for a change. And I just want to be good."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rina Sawayama Rejected 'John Wick 4' Before Finally Agreeing After Hanging Out With Keanu on Set

Jonathan Majors' Army Ads Pulled Following Arrest for Alleged Assault
Related Posts
Blac Chyna Harbors No Grudges Against Exes and Is Unbothered by Their New Relationships

Blac Chyna Harbors No Grudges Against Exes and Is Unbothered by Their New Relationships

Blac Chyna Shows Love to Mom Tokyo Toni for Complimenting Her Parenting

Blac Chyna Shows Love to Mom Tokyo Toni for Complimenting Her Parenting

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown

Blac Chyna Calls OnlyFans 'Degrading' After Deleting Her Account

Blac Chyna Calls OnlyFans 'Degrading' After Deleting Her Account

Latest News
Jonathan Majors' Army Ads Pulled Following Arrest for Alleged Assault
  • Mar 28, 2023

Jonathan Majors' Army Ads Pulled Following Arrest for Alleged Assault

Blac Chyna Gets Rid of 'Demonic' Tattoo to Remove All of Her 'Negative Energy'
  • Mar 28, 2023

Blac Chyna Gets Rid of 'Demonic' Tattoo to Remove All of Her 'Negative Energy'

Angelina Jolie Enjoys Three-Hour Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild
  • Mar 28, 2023

Angelina Jolie Enjoys Three-Hour Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Emily Ratajkowski Hung Out With Olivia Wilde Two Weeks Before She Kissed Harry Styles
  • Mar 28, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Hung Out With Olivia Wilde Two Weeks Before She Kissed Harry Styles

50 Cent Posts and Removes Instagram Post About Exposing TV Industry
  • Mar 28, 2023

50 Cent Posts and Removes Instagram Post About Exposing TV Industry

Rina Sawayama Rejected 'John Wick 4' Before Finally Agreeing After Hanging Out With Keanu on Set
  • Mar 28, 2023

Rina Sawayama Rejected 'John Wick 4' Before Finally Agreeing After Hanging Out With Keanu on Set

Most Read
Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career
Celebrity

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparks

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparks

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan