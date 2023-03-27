 

Lenny Kravitz Is Working on 'Upbeat' New Album

The 'Fly Away' star is planning to hit the road for a 2024 tour and he's revealing he's in the final stages of mixing his first new record since 2018's 'Raise Vibration'.

AceShowbiz - Lenny Kravitz is working on an "upbeat" new album. The "Fly Away" star is planning to hit the road for a 2024 tour and he's revealing he's in the final stages of mixing his first new record since 2018's "Raise Vibration", with the rocker describing his new music as "upbeat" and insisting he's wanted to make it since he was a teenager.

In an interview with Variety, the 58-year-old explained, "[This album is the one] I didn't get to make in my teens - before [1989 debut album 'Let Love Rule'] came out. I was making music at that time under another name, and it didn't happen."

He added, "I found myself through ['Let Love Rule']. It was really sort of an epiphany album because I ended up using my real name and was like 'I guess this is what I'm supposed to be doing,' but this new record celebrates the time before that. It's the album I never got to do."

Lenny has been making a number of cameo appearances in movies and TV shows in recent years but he's currently in the process of reading through scripts as he searches for his next big screen role.

He said, "[I'm] trying to find something that really fits … I make few new movies because I’m normally in the studio or on the road."

The star added of his career to-date, "I'm just ready to get out there and I'm grateful to still be here. After all the years I have behind me - to still be so vibrant and feel so inspired - is truly a gift. I'm trying to find something that really fits…I make few new movies because I'm normally in the studio or on the road."

