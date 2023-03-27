 

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him
NBC/Instagram
Celebrity

The Coldplay ringleader says it's harder for him to play stadium shows as he gets older and reveals fellow muscian Beyonce struggles with a knee problem just like him.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Martin is assisted by a team of physios to get ready for the stage. The 46-year-old Coldplay frontman revealed it's harder to prepare for the group's stadium shows now than it was a decade ago and he joked the band needed to treat playing such vast venues as soccer players do ahead of their games in the same sites.

"As the venues become the same as sports, some of the preparations do too. When we were playing bars, I don't drink, but the rest of the band were drinking. And when you're playing stadiums, it's like preparing for a big soccer game - you know you're going to get some muscle issues...," He said as quoted by the Daily Star Sunday's Wired column.

  Editors' Pick

"I'm getting older so it's the same thing you would imagine a retired footballer would do if you said you have to play this afternoon - a lot of creaking and stretching and asking people to manipulate this and loosen that."

And Chris admitted he isn't the only singer feeling the strain of performing as his friend Beyonce Knowles has been suffering similar knee issues. He said, "I saw Beyonce after the Grammys - she's my hero and sister and everything. But it's funny because I have a knee problem from being on stage and she'll say, 'Yeah me too.' You have the same work complaints that no one else can talk about."

The "Fix You" hitmaker doesn't think he'll ever be the type of showman as other singers but he is comfortable with what he has to offer fans. He said, "I feel we've leaned into being ourselves with no fear of embarrassment. There's no way I'm as adept on stage as Beyonce or Mick Jagger but I'm definitely the best at being me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Bring 'Calming Influence' to His Turbulent Life

Prince Andrew Hopes to 'Fully Explain' His Association With Jeffrey Epstein in Tell-All Book
Related Posts
Chris Martin Claims Bruce Springsteen Inspires His Current Diet

Chris Martin Claims Bruce Springsteen Inspires His Current Diet

Chris Martin Made Nick Cave's Band 'Radically Alter' Their Song

Chris Martin Made Nick Cave's Band 'Radically Alter' Their Song

Chris Martin Credits Dakota Johnson for Making Coldplay's Concerts More Inclusive

Chris Martin Credits Dakota Johnson for Making Coldplay's Concerts More Inclusive

Chris Martin on Becoming a Broadway Star: It's My 'Distant Dream'

Chris Martin on Becoming a Broadway Star: It's My 'Distant Dream'

Latest News
Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'

Lily Collins Amazed by How Influential 'Emily in Paris' Is
  • Mar 27, 2023

Lily Collins Amazed by How Influential 'Emily in Paris' Is

Ariana Grande Declares Love to Late Ex Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Ariana Grande Declares Love to Late Ex Mac Miller on 10th Anniversary of Their Collab 'The Way'

Prince Andrew Hopes to 'Fully Explain' His Association With Jeffrey Epstein in Tell-All Book
  • Mar 27, 2023

Prince Andrew Hopes to 'Fully Explain' His Association With Jeffrey Epstein in Tell-All Book

Bebe Rexha Disgusted by 'Used Toilet Paper' Sent by Someone Through a Mail
  • Mar 27, 2023

Bebe Rexha Disgusted by 'Used Toilet Paper' Sent by Someone Through a Mail

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him
  • Mar 27, 2023

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Most Read
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors
Celebrity

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her