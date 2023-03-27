Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script

Paramount Pictures Movie

The 'Bridgerton' actor praises the script for 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' and his co-stars that include Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.

AceShowbiz - Rege-Jean Page was taken aback by the script for "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves". The 34-year-old actor portrays Xenk Yendar in the action-comedy film, and Rege-Jean admits that he never expected the script to have such a "human" element to it.

"I don't think anyone knew quite what they were getting into when they picked up a 'Dungeons and Dragons, Honor Among Thieves' script. I surprised was at how there was a very human throughline to the story. We all put it down smiling, having laughed and cared about this world, which is quite a delicate balance to strike," the actor - who features in the movie alongside the likes of Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez - told SFX magazine.

Rege-Jean also enjoyed working with Chris, Michelle and his other co-stars, who included Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. He said, "These are very talented, very intelligent, very funny people, but also vastly different - a finely balanced orchestra of very odd instruments."

Rege-Jean is, of course, best known for starring in "Bridgerton". And the actor previously admitted that he found it "overwhelming" to watch his steamy scenes from the show.

Rege-Jean - who played the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix period drama - told The Hollywood Reporter, "No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there. I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of 'Bridgerton'. I'm not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself. It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed."

