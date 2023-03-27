 

Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script

Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script
Paramount Pictures
Movie

The 'Bridgerton' actor praises the script for 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' and his co-stars that include Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rege-Jean Page was taken aback by the script for "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves". The 34-year-old actor portrays Xenk Yendar in the action-comedy film, and Rege-Jean admits that he never expected the script to have such a "human" element to it.

"I don't think anyone knew quite what they were getting into when they picked up a 'Dungeons and Dragons, Honor Among Thieves' script. I surprised was at how there was a very human throughline to the story. We all put it down smiling, having laughed and cared about this world, which is quite a delicate balance to strike," the actor - who features in the movie alongside the likes of Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez - told SFX magazine.

  Editors' Pick

Rege-Jean also enjoyed working with Chris, Michelle and his other co-stars, who included Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. He said, "These are very talented, very intelligent, very funny people, but also vastly different - a finely balanced orchestra of very odd instruments."

Rege-Jean is, of course, best known for starring in "Bridgerton". And the actor previously admitted that he found it "overwhelming" to watch his steamy scenes from the show.

Rege-Jean - who played the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix period drama - told The Hollywood Reporter, "No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there. I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of 'Bridgerton'. I'm not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself. It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Bring 'Calming Influence' to His Turbulent Life
Latest News
Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him
  • Mar 27, 2023

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Bring 'Calming Influence' to His Turbulent Life
  • Mar 27, 2023

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Bring 'Calming Influence' to His Turbulent Life

Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script
  • Mar 27, 2023

Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored to Have Played Influential Female Lead Role in 'Buffy'

Kanye Thanks Jonah Hill as He Feels 'Like Jewish People Again' After Watching '21 Jump Street'
  • Mar 27, 2023

Kanye Thanks Jonah Hill as He Feels 'Like Jewish People Again' After Watching '21 Jump Street'

Katy Perry Digitally Doctored in 'California Gurls' Music Video Due to Spray Tan Gone Wrong
  • Mar 27, 2023

Katy Perry Digitally Doctored in 'California Gurls' Music Video Due to Spray Tan Gone Wrong

Most Read
Disney Responds to Ex-Marvel Exec Victoria Alonso's Threat of 'Serious Consequences' After Firing
Movie

Disney Responds to Ex-Marvel Exec Victoria Alonso's Threat of 'Serious Consequences' After Firing

Nicolas Cage Would Love to Reprise His Dracula Role If 'Renfield' Gets Sequel

Nicolas Cage Would Love to Reprise His Dracula Role If 'Renfield' Gets Sequel

Jeff Goldblum Confronted 'Childhood Fear' on Set of 'Wicked'

Jeff Goldblum Confronted 'Childhood Fear' on Set of 'Wicked'

Daisy May Cooper's Mom Denies 'James Bond' Casting Report: 'Hasn't Heard Anything'

Daisy May Cooper's Mom Denies 'James Bond' Casting Report: 'Hasn't Heard Anything'

Florence Pugh 'Completely Came Alive' When Playing Addict in New Film Despite Initial Wariness

Florence Pugh 'Completely Came Alive' When Playing Addict in New Film Despite Initial Wariness

Jon Hamm Added to 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie

Jon Hamm Added to 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie

Lenny Kravitz Shocked as Many Still Call Him by 'Hunger Games' Character Decade After Film's Release

Lenny Kravitz Shocked as Many Still Call Him by 'Hunger Games' Character Decade After Film's Release

Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script

Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script