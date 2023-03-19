 

Lance Reddick's Wife Pays Tribute to Late Husband Following His Death

Lance Reddick's Wife Pays Tribute to Late Husband Following His Death
Stephanie Reddick shares a bittersweet post on Instagram to remember her late husband while thanking fans for their outpouring love and support in the aftermath of his passing.

AceShowbiz - Lance Reddick's wife is grateful to fans for their "overwhelming" support since her husband died. The actor passed away suddenly on Friday morning, March 17, aged 60, and Stephanie Reddick has taken to his verified Instagram account to thank fans for their support.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them. And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game," she wrote on the platform.

Lance's death was announced by Mia Hansen, his publicist. Mia said in a statement, "Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time."

Keanu Reeves - Lance's "John Wick" co-star - subsequently described the actor as a "consummate professional and a joy to work with." The Hollywood star and "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski said in a joint statement, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick."

"He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

The entertainment company Lionsgate also paid tribute to the actor. The company said, "The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma."

"Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

