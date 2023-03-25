Taylor Swift Applauded for Donating to Food Banks Along the Route of Her 'Eras' Tour

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker is praised for giving back to the communities in the cities along her new tour by sending donations to non-profit organization fighting hunger in U.S.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is making donations to food banks on stops along her US tour. The 33-year-old pop star began "The Eras" trek in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17 and it has now been revealed she made a surprise donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network as part of a commitment to make a positive impact in the communities along the route of her tour.

"It's not every day that you get a call from someone who works in PR for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real," Terri Shoemaker, Vice President of External Relations at the Arizona Food Bank Network, told Azcentral.com.

"Donations like this from very high-profile people like Taylor Swift help denote that hunger is still a problem in the U.S. It's here and it's a problem across the country. The recognition of that is so important and so is just setting an example of how to support organisations in the community ... "

Taylor's next tour stop is in Las Vegas and bosses at the Three Square food bank which helps struggling families in Nevada have revealed they've also had a donation from the singer.

A statement posted on the organisation's Instagram page read, "We don't know about you, but we're feeling grateful on this day, March 22! @TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger. Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community."

The "Love Story" singer will play two shows in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium on March 24 and 25 before heading to Arlington, Texas for three shows at the ATT Stadium on March 31, April 1, and April 2.

