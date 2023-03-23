Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

Last month, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop coyly revealed that she underwent cosmetic procedure to enhance her look after she's heavily trolled over her wrinkle-free face at the Grammys.

AceShowbiz - Madonna is definitely happy with the results of her cosmetic procedure. The 64-year-old Queen of Pop proudly flaunts her wrinkle-free face on social media after she confessed that she underwent plastic surgery.

On Wednesday, March 22, the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker turned to her Instagram Story to share photos of her showcasing her eye-catching sense of style and flawless complexion. She donned a partially sheer black shawl on top of a matching lace bra while posing for the snapshots.

Madge accessorized with several necklaces and rings that gave her monotone outfit a bit of extra pop. To complete her edgy look, the "Material Girl" singer added black gloves and a pair of wraparound sunglasses. "Artists are here to disturb the peace," she captioned the photos.

Madonna shared wrinkle-free photos on Instagram Story.

In a separate image, Madonna removed the veil covering her head and let her brightly colored locks cascade onto her chest. "Vitamin D….. No…. C," so the "Holiday" singer captioned the image.

Madonna posted a closer look at her youthful face after coyly admitting that she had plastic surgery.

The youthful snapshots arrived a few weeks after Madge admitted to getting plastic surgery. After being heavily criticized for looking unrecognizable at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the "Papa Don't Preach" songstress coyly revealed that she had plastic surgery.

Along with a photo of herself smiling for the camera while sitting in a chair, she tweeted, "Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol [laughing with tears emoji]."

The clarification came after Madonna blamed "ageism and misogyny" for the criticism over her smooth visage. "Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!" the "Vogue" singer wrote on Instagram. "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

Madonna went on to note that she has "never apologized" for her appearance, and she's "not going to start," before referencing Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" hit, "Break My Soul". "I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come," she added.

As for now, Madonna is gearing up to head out on a global tour this year, and the massive "Celebration Tour", which will honor her four decades of hits, is set to span from July 15 all the way through December 1.

