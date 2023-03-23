 

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'
Instagram
Movie

The former 'Glee' actress is apologetic for being unable to perform on Broadway's show as she has to take her little son to hospital due to a 'scary health issue.'

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lea Michele's son has been hospitalized for a "scary health issue." On Wednesday, March 22, the "Glee" actress has said sorry to fans after pulling out of two performances of "Funny Girl" on New York's Broadway after two-year-old Ever - who she has with husband Zandy Reich - needed medical treatment for undisclosed reasons.

"I'm so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for. I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Lea Michele reveals son's hospitalization

Lea Michele reveals son's hospitalization

  Editors' Pick

"Funny Girl" also confirmed Julie Benko will be stepping into the role of Fanny Brice for both the matinee and evening performances in place of Lea.

The 36-year-old star took on the role last September and confirmed earlier this month she has extended her run to stay with the show until it closes this September. Speaking on "Live With Kelly and Ryan", she said, "I was originally only supposed to stay until June."

"Signing on to this and taking on this this role with a toddler. I haven't been on Broadway in 15 years. I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York."

"But I'm having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience. So myself, Tova Feldshuh, Ramin [Karimloo] and Jared [Grimes], we've all decided that we are going to see this to the end September 3rd."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family
Related Posts
Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' to End in September Following Three-Month Extension

Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' to End in September Following Three-Month Extension

Lea Michele Says She Did 'Personal Reach-Outs' to Co-Stars Following 'Glee' Backlash

Lea Michele Says She Did 'Personal Reach-Outs' to Co-Stars Following 'Glee' Backlash

Lea Michele Brings 'Funny Girl' to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Despite Head Cold

Lea Michele Brings 'Funny Girl' to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Despite Head Cold

This Is Why Lea Michele Is Forced to Skip 'Funny Girl' Performance

This Is Why Lea Michele Is Forced to Skip 'Funny Girl' Performance

Latest News
Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday
  • Mar 23, 2023

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Donald Trump Could Face RICO Charges in Georgia Amid Looming Arrest
  • Mar 23, 2023

Donald Trump Could Face RICO Charges in Georgia Amid Looming Arrest

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out Fairy and Axolotl's Real Identities on Country Night
  • Mar 23, 2023

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out Fairy and Axolotl's Real Identities on Country Night

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take 'Break' From 'Volatile' Relationship
  • Mar 23, 2023

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take 'Break' From 'Volatile' Relationship

'VPR' Star Raquel Leviss Shares If She Had Threesome With Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix
  • Mar 23, 2023

'VPR' Star Raquel Leviss Shares If She Had Threesome With Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Amanda Bynes Starts to Make Improvements Since Psychiatric Hold
  • Mar 23, 2023

Amanda Bynes Starts to Make Improvements Since Psychiatric Hold

Most Read
Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx
Movie

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx

Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso Accused of 'Toxic Work Environment' After Shocking Exit

Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso Accused of 'Toxic Work Environment' After Shocking Exit

Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics

Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics

Cillian Murphy to Front Charles Dickens-Like Drama 'Small Things Like These'

Cillian Murphy to Front Charles Dickens-Like Drama 'Small Things Like These'

Saweetie Keen to Dive Deeper Into Acting by Playing 'Super Villain' in Movie

Saweetie Keen to Dive Deeper Into Acting by Playing 'Super Villain' in Movie

Andy Samberg Glad to Let His Guard Down in Lee Miller Biopic

Andy Samberg Glad to Let His Guard Down in Lee Miller Biopic

Evan Rachel Wood to Star in 'Backspot' About Queer Young Athletes

Evan Rachel Wood to Star in 'Backspot' About Queer Young Athletes

Jason Momoa Declared One of the Best 'Fast and Furious' Villains by Michelle Rodriguez

Jason Momoa Declared One of the Best 'Fast and Furious' Villains by Michelle Rodriguez

Jordan Peele Books Christmas Day Release for His Next Movie

Jordan Peele Books Christmas Day Release for His Next Movie