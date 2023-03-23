Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert

Instagram Celebrity

The former pro member of 'Dancing with the Stars' wishes he didn't have to dance when he exchanges wedding vows with his fiancee at the upcoming nuptials.

AceShowbiz - Derek Hough is not keen to dance at his own wedding. The 37-year-old dancer - who is best known for appearing on "Dancing with the Stars" - has confessed that he doesn't really want to take to the floor when he ties the knot with Hayley Erbert because he wants to "be in the moment."

"I better have fireworks. I'll be so disappointed. Listen, California, we've had a lot of rain. We're good. We can have fireworks! I kind of wish we didn't need to do a first dance. Because I just want to, like, be in the moment. We will have a first dance. But I want to try to make it feel not like a performance. I want it to be a [real] first dance, you know what I mean?" he told Entertainment Tonight.

Last year, Derek - who appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" from 2007 until 2016 and won the show a record-breaking six times with his celebrity partners - revealed that he and Hayley were still prepping for their big day.

However, he also teased that their wedding will not take place in a church and is more likely to be in an outdoor setting. Speaking on the "Today" show, he said, "It won't be traditional that it will be like in a church or anything like that."

"We both love the outdoors, and we love nature, so it'll be something with that. We're very excited about it and just thinking about it with friends and family and loved ones, we want it to be an event. We have a lot of fun things planned for it, so it's going to be really special."

