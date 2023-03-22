Boosie Badazz Threatens to Break His Cousin's Jaw Over Stolen Money

Facebook/Boosie Badazz Celebrity

In a new interview with VladTV, the 'Wipe Me Down' spitter claims that his first cousin named Boosie Boy Munchie 'went in' his room and 'took like seven bands.'

Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is still on the hunt for his cousin, who stole some money from him. The "Wipe Me Down" rapper has threatened to break his cousin's jaw after he allegedly stole $7,000 from him.

The Baton Rouge rapper stopped by VladTV to discuss the incident, which involved his first cousin, Boosie Boy Munchie, sneaking into his home to try and rob him. "He went in my room and he stole. He took like seven bands," said the 40-year-old emcee.

"When I went up to my room, I had just left my room," Boosie continued. "When I went up to my room when I came back I saw, I had like $10,000 on the counter, I saw that my hundreds was gone. So I automatically went downstairs and [said], 'Somebody went up and stole my s**t. Call the cameraman to run the cameras back.' But I had to wait five hours for him to come from where he was."

Boosie went on saying that he didn't reach out to Munchie before posting the video on Instagram late last year, and he's not happy about the situation. "This my blood, when I see him I'm gonna break his jaw," said Boosie, who added that he didn't ask for the money back. "We gonna butch him as soon as we see him."

Vlad then pressed Boosie to confirm he's not interested in the money and he suggested violence would be the only way to handle the situation. "I wanna black your eye," Boosie said. "Knock out one of your teeth or hurt you physically. I'm gonna send you to the hospital, I'm gonna make you get stitches."

Boosie added at one point he was even considering cutting off his cousin's little finger. "I was gonna cut his pinky off, but I can't catch him. I can't catch him. I'm steady getting drops on him though," continued the "Set It Off" spitter. "When I catch him I'm gonna take that chance of going to jail."

This is unfortunately not the first time Boosie has had a family member steal from him. Last November, Boosie took to social media to call out two family members that took $10,000 from an upcoming artist and promised them a Boosie verse but never gave him the money.

"N***a, you know what you stole," Boosie said in an Instagram video. "N***a y'all act like y'all would get a verse from me, took 10,000 from a n***a. Come on man! You took 10,000 from a n***a, a n***a come back a year later and gon' ask me, 'Where my verse at?' N***a you started all this s**t, you and Lil Mel. Come on man! Only thing is I ain't catch you yet."

You can share this post!