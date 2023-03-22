Gwyneth Paltrow Mocked Over Her 'Serial Killer' Look at Trial for Ski Accident

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Shakespeare in Love' actress gets compared to convicted serial murderer Jeffrey Dahmer after appearing at a courthouse in Utah wearing aviator-style reading glasses.

Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow has been roasted over her style following her appearance at a trial for a 2016 ski accident. The Oscar-winning actress got compared to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer after wearing aviator-style reading glasses when attending the opening of the trial on Tuesday, March 21.

The 50-year-old star, who appeared to be wearing minimum makeup, stepped out in a cream-colored knit sweater and tweed harem pants. Social media users were immediately distracted by her glasses, which are similar to the ones sported by convicted murderer and sex offender Dahmer.

"I like her serial killer vibe," one person sarcastically commented on a post about the trial. Another pointed out, "Those glasses are giving off Jeffrey Dahmer vibes." An unamused individual weighed in, "Gwyneth Paltrow is literally going for the #Dahmer look at this ski accident trail...wtf? Not very on brand for @goop."

Another mocked her, "Gwyneth Paltrow showed up for court wearing the most 'I'm an evil rich c-word' glasses you're going to see." Someone else added, "They're broadcasting the Gwyneth trial??!!! How did I not know this!! Those glasses."

Paltrow faces accusation that she has a "conscious disregard for people" that led her to hit a retired optometrist on ski slopes. After she allegedly struck Dr. Terry Sanderson from behind at Deer Valley Resort in Utah, she reportedly fled, leaving him with permanent brain damage.

Paltrow has countersued and insisted Dr. Sanderson was the one who ran into her and that she stayed at the scene, and is asking the court to force the former army optometrist to pay her legal fees and a token $1 in damages.

Paltrow was skiing down a green hill with her two children, her future husband Brad Falchuk and four instructors when she slammed into Dr. Sanderson from behind. She was rumored to have been distracted on the slopes by one of her children yelling, "Mommy, Mommy watch me ski," before the crash.

The Goop founder, her husband and her two children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, are all expected to testify in the trial in Park City, Utah.

You can share this post!