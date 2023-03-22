 

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Instagram/nickiminaj
The Trinidadian hip-hop artist makes use of her social media platform to share photo dump featuring her husband and her two-year-old son Papa Bear after the couple's reportedly 'living apart.'

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj wants everyone to know that she and Kenneth Petty remain strong. The Trinidadian hip-hop star turned to her social media account to post sweet family photos with her husband and her son after they're hit with breakup rumors.

On Tuesday, March 21, the "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" hitmaker shared a glimpse into her family life. The photo dump began with an image of her and her hubby, who she married in 2019. She looked like the ultimate boss in her long, sleek, black leather coat, worn over what looked like a short sparkly dress.

To complete the outfit, Nicki wore larger-than-life round sunglasses and knee-high chrome boots. Kenneth, for his part, donned a Canadian tuxedo, pairing a matching denim jacket and jeans combo with a New York hat, a gray Louis Vuitton hoodie and white sneakers.

Their son Papa bear made an appearance in the second image, being held by his father while Nicki stands close by. She and Kenneth are sporting different outfits this time, opting for a slightly classier vibe while meeting up with the rap diva's in-laws. "3 generations of Petty, plus mommy," the caption of her heartwarming upload read. "Moments 4 Life [pink bow emoji]."

Last month, Nicki and Kenneth were hit with split rumors, with sources telling Media Take Out that the "Super Bass" femcee and her husband of three years were "living apart." Insiders claimed that the assault case against the music producer has "taken a toll on their marriage."

Not stopping there, Nicki reportedly bought a brand new $19.5 million mansion in Hidden Hills California. Records show the Grammy-winning rapper's famed "Starships" new mansion is located in a guard-gated city in the San Fernando Valley.

Rumors of Nicki and Kenneth's breakup arrived after she reportedly took a "mental health break" from the "toxic nature" of social media. Indeed, the "Super Freaky Girl" spitter was noticeably absent from her social media platforms before making a return and releasing her new single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze".

