 

Keanu Reeves Laments Lance Reddick's Absence at 'John Wick 4' Premiere After Sudden Passing

The 'Matrix' star, who worked with Lance in the 'John Wick' film series, describes the late actor as 'a beautiful person, a special artist (and) a man of grace and dignity' at the premiere of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keanu Reeves says Lance Reddick's death "f**king sucks." The 58-year-old actor spoke about his grief at the Los Angeles premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4", in which he starred with "The Wire" star Lance before he "died suddenly" from natural causes on March 17 aged 60, according to his representative.

Keanu told Deadline on the red carpet of the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, March 20, night, "He was a beautiful person, a special artist (and) a man of grace and dignity (with) such a passion for his craft. To have had the chance to work with him over the 10 years and four films (in the 'John Wick' franchise) is something very special to me. It f**king sucks he's not here."

Keanu added to Entertainment Tonight that Lance, who is survived by wife Stephanie Reddick, as well as daughter Yvonne and son Christopher, whom he had with Suzanne Yvonne Louis-Reddick, was a "shining light."

Keanu and other stars honored Lance at Monday's event by wearing a blue ribbon to his suit. His fellow "John Wick: Chapter 4" co-stars Laurence Fishburne, who starred with Keanu in "The Matrix" series, as well as Natalia Tena and Rina Sawayama also wore the accessory on the red carpet.

Laurence, 61, told reporters Lance's death was a "shock" that had left him struggling. He added about his late co-star's role in "John Wick: Chapter 4", "He's the goodness of this film. He was kind of, in many ways, the heart of the film because his character loved John Wick."

Keanu and "John Wick: Chapter 4" director Chad Stahelski, 54, said about Lance in a joint statement after news of his death broke, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends."

